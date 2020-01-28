The Debate
Kobe Bryant Death: Senegal Painter Bou Bou Creates Superb Painting With Basketball Hoop

Basketball News

From keeping the canvas upside down to painting blindfolded, Senegalese artist Bou Bou amuses internet users with every new video. Keep reading.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant death

Senegalese artist Bou Bou is well known for his painting abilities. From keeping the canvas upside down to painting blindfolded, Bou Bou amuses internet users with every new video. Recently, a video emerged on social media where Bou Bou can be seen paying tribute to NBA and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who recently died in a helicopter crash.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Daniel Cormier Gets Emotional While Talking About The NBA Legend

Kobe Bryant death: Bou Bou pays tribute in a unique Kobe Bryant painting

Bou Bou, in his latest video, can be seen using a side of a basketball hoop to draw a Kobe Bryant painting. 

 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Empire Stage Building And MSG Turn 'purple And Gold' To Honour Mamba


Bou Bou's unbelievable artwork 

Bou Bou is better known as Bou bou design. He is quite popular on social media platforms. There have been videos of him painting portraits of people using weights, DJ players, dusters, flowers, basketball nets, footballs, boxing gloves and even a toilet commode. Bou Bou Niang gained popularity after painting American actor The Rock with a dumbbell.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Legend Used Private Helicopter To Spend Time With His Daughters, Wife

Kobe Bryant death: Gianna honoured by UConn's women basketball team

Gianna Bryant, who played basketball for her high school's women's team, dreamt of getting into the University of Connecticut. UConn has an elite college women’s program which Gianna Bryant was keen on joining. Both Kobe and Gianna Bryant have attended various UConn basketball games. The team also paid both of them a tribute during one of their games. UConn even called Gianna and Bryant their extended family. They added that Gianna Bryant will always be Husky. 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Allen Iverson Heartbroken And Devastated, Sends Emotional Message

Kobe Bryant career stats

Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades. He started as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016. He was third on the all-time NBA scoring list at that time. He had five NBA championships to his name. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Kobe Bryant even paired up with LeBron James for the Olympics, winning the country two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 respectively. 

Published:
