Shaquille O'Neal Calls New Era NBA Players 'Pudding Pops' For Not Taking Criticism Well

Shaquille O'Neal has often been critical of new NBA players, even while on Inside the NBA on TNT. This season, O'Neal targetted the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell on live TV. The four-time NBA champion told Mitchell he does not have what it takes to get to the next level. Players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James defended Mitchell later, even though O'Neal stated that he was looking to motivate Mitchell.

Shaq on NBA players

Despite most people defending Mitchell, O'Neal continued with his comments — this time about modern-era NBA players. While on the Dan Patrick Show, he spoke about new players not being able to handle criticism well. As per the retired NBA star, he had internalised criticism he faced during his career and players today should aim for the same.

"I'm just doing what was done to me," O'Neal said while on the show. "I can remember when I was averaging 30, 35 in L.A., but we were always getting swept". He gave an example of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had reminded them of not winning a title yet. O'Neal added that he did whine, cry or complain on social media. As per O'Neal, Abdul-Jabbar could say what he wanted to say, and he had no right to dispute the greatest NBA player ever. "So when he said that, when he gave me constructive criticism, I took it, and I listened, and I brought my game to another level. So these guys now, they're pudding pops".

Fans reacted online, many pointing out that Abdul-Jabbar and O'Neal do not have the same post-retirement platform. Not only was O'Neal on NBA's main show, but he was also live. Others argued that Mitchell was not given constructive criticism, but was simply told that he was not good enough.

Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal's comments

Shaq told Donovan Mitchell that he doesn't have what it takes and now he called Booker a top 10 player in the league. He's basically a suns fan now 😂 — Trey #YNWA 😈🔱 (@HeywoodTrey) March 3, 2021

I love how great the Jazz are playing this season. I just want @SHAQ to swallow his words about @spidadmitchell 😁🙏🏽 — Nancy (@NancyGomezBeG) February 25, 2021

Donovan Mitchell seeing Shaq on the TNT set pic.twitter.com/dHQrSK2H8f — Magic’s Burner (@MagicsBurner) February 10, 2021

Shaq don’t watch games bro lol. Donovan Mitchell sent Russ, PG, and Melo home in playoffs in 2018. This year it’s not even a debate. https://t.co/lYrwRfXrAf — Matthew Jackson (@MJ22inthelab) February 11, 2021

Shaq pissed off Rudy Gobert & Donovan Mitchell and now Utah Jazz are dominating! 🤫 — bryan mahecha (@colohecha) February 25, 2021

(Image credits: AP)