Shaquille O'Neal Gets EGGED By Charles 'Chuck' Barkley During Live Show; Fans Go Berserk

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille 'Shaq' O'Neal had a night to forget on Tuesday when Charles Barkley shot an egg that crashed against O'Neal's head, creating a slew of memes on social media.

Watch: Shaquille O'Neal turning into a meme in a matter of seconds

Shaq wasn't expecting that, Chuck 🥚🤣 pic.twitter.com/4XoE972w2p — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 4, 2019

And every angle of Shaquille O'Neal's egg-bashing incident

The egg from every angle 🎯😂 pic.twitter.com/0WVPIcQz93 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 4, 2019

Tuesday night during the post-game analysis on NBA on TNT, the inside guys - Ernie Johnson Jr, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith tried their hands at a popular Tik Tok challenge. While Shaquille O'Neal was busy attempting the challenge, Charles Barkley slammed an egg on Shaquille O'Neal's head which resulted in a hilarious incident live on screen. As the rest of the members burst into laughter, Shaquille O'Neal quickly retaliated escalating things to a mini food fight.

The footage found its way to social media and the show producers used this opportunity perfectly to embarrass 'Big Shaq' by releasing another footage showcasing every angle of the incident. Fans have taken pretty well to the post, flooding the comments section with some hilarious memes of their own.

Shaquille O'Neal memes - Hilarious Reactions

Opps up side your head pic.twitter.com/l41W4ud1f7 — Campeão (@hldogg1) December 4, 2019

Great shot 'Chuck' Charles Barkley

Got em 💋 pic.twitter.com/CPsDGgIP2q — Girls In Yoga Pants 🎄🌟🎄🌟🎄🌟 (@girlsinyogapant) December 4, 2019

NBA: Tuesday night results

Coming back to the business end of things, we witnessed another dramatic night in the NBA as the San Antonio Spurs stunned the Houston Rockets while LA Lakers bounced back from their defeat to the Mavericks on Sunday night to see off the Denver Nuggets.

Washington Wizards 120-127 Orlando Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers 94-Detroit Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans 97-118 Dallas Mavericks

Toronto Raptors 110-121 Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs 135-133 Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets 96-105 LA Lakers

LA Clippers 117-97 Portland Trail Blazers

