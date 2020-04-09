Shareef O'Neal Has Kobe Bryant's Last Text As His Phone Wallpaper For Daily Motivation

A few hours after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash, Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef tweeted about Bryant's last text to him. Shareef O'Neal had constantly tweeted about Bryant, not ready to accept that his uncle is no more. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Shareef O'Neal revealed that he keeps Kobe Bryant's last text as his phone background and is still not over his untimely death.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant last text to Shareef O'Neal

Literally this morning you reached out to me ....😔 I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Shareef O'Neal opens up about Kobe Bryant still motivating him

Shareef opens up to @brhoops about receiving one of Kobe's last text messages and how Kobe's death impacted him: “My phone background is just literally that message and I look at it every day because ... it just motivates me.” pic.twitter.com/xQPoWCRPqs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2020

A few hours before his death, Bryant had asked Shareef O'Neal how he was doing. Shareef reveals that now he has his text as his phone background and looks at it every day as it motivates him. Shareef still refuses to believe Bryant has passed away as he does not want to. He even shared that his mother called him to inform about Bryant's and Gianna's death, after which he simply broke down. Shareef referred to Bryant as a superhero, saying one never thinks anything bad can happen to them as people look up to them. They even discussed Shareef's move to LSU and having a famous basketball player as his father.

Shareef O'Neal's tweets after Kobe Bryant's death

Can’t be real .. please don’t be real .. please don’t be real — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

You’ve really been there for me all 20 years of my life ... been there for me since I was born .. love you — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

GIGI❤️ love you cousin — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

