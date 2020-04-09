The Debate
Shareef O'Neal Has Kobe Bryant's Last Text As His Phone Wallpaper For Daily Motivation

Basketball News

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal revealed that he keeps Kobe Bryant's last text as his phone background for motivation.

Shareef O'Neal

A few hours after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash, Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef tweeted about Bryant's last text to him. Shareef O'Neal had constantly tweeted about Bryant, not ready to accept that his uncle is no more. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Shareef O'Neal revealed that he keeps Kobe Bryant's last text as his phone background and is still not over his untimely death.

Also read | Shaq draws laughter during Kobe Bryant memorial, talks about 'Mamba mentality'

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant last text to Shareef O'Neal

Also read | Shaq releases new freestyle rap in honour of late Kobe Bryant; watch video

Shareef O'Neal opens up about Kobe Bryant still motivating him

A few hours before his death, Bryant had asked Shareef O'Neal how he was doing. Shareef reveals that now he has his text as his phone background and looks at it every day as it motivates him. Shareef still refuses to believe Bryant has passed away as he does not want to. He even shared that his mother called him to inform about Bryant's and Gianna's death, after which he simply broke down. Shareef referred to Bryant as a superhero, saying one never thinks anything bad can happen to them as people look up to them. They even discussed Shareef's move to LSU and having a famous basketball player as his father.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal reveals Kobe Bryant's final text message before crash

Shareef O'Neal's tweets after Kobe Bryant's death

Also read | Shareef O'Neal, son of former Lakers star Shaq, to transfer from UCLA

