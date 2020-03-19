Drake Self-quarantines Post Spending Time With Coronavirus-affected Kevin Durant: Report

Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted hanging out a few days before Durant and four other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution against coronavirus, Drake is reportedly self-isolating after spending time with Kevin Durant. However, neither Drake nor Kevin Durant has made any statement about the situation.

According to @Drake's instagram he was hanging out with Kevin Durant about a week ago.



It can take up to 10 days to start experiencing symptoms once you have the coronavirus. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/22lwG7VqcY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 17, 2020

Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted as they exited the restaurant ‘The Nice Guy’ in California on March 10, eight days before Durant tested positive. Drake fans took to Twitter to voice their worries about the Canadian rapper also contracting COVID-19. While some fans were worrying about both Drake and Kevin Durant, many believed their behaviour was irresponsible as social distancing has been recommended.

Teams and staff members who have interacted with the Nets have been asked to test themselves and self-quarantine for preventive measures. Lakers, who last played the Nets, got tested and will also self-isolate.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Lakers get tested after the Nets test positive for COVID-19

Sources: Lakers just had conference call with players and will be tested tomorrow for Coronavirus and will have 14 day self-quarantine. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 17, 2020

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Nets statement

The Nets' statement assured everyone that the infected players are under isolation while the team’s physicians monitor them. Meanwhile, the Nets organisation is contacting anyone who has interacted with the players, which includes NBA teams they have recently played against. The organisation is also working closely with health authorities as they closely monitor the infected players. Lastly, they assured fans that the team’s and staff’s health is everyone’s top priority right now. The Nets thanked all their fans for the support and hoped everyone suffering from the virus a speedy recovery.

