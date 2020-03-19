The Debate
Drake Self-quarantines Post Spending Time With Coronavirus-affected Kevin Durant: Report

Basketball News

Drake self-quarantine: As a precaution against coronavirus, he is reportedly self-isolating after spending time with Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drake self-quarantine

Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted hanging out a few days before Durant and four other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution against coronavirus, Drake is reportedly self-isolating after spending time with Kevin Durant. However, neither Drake nor Kevin Durant has made any statement about the situation.

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Does Drake have coronavirus?

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Does Drake have coronavirus?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on  

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: KD tests positive for coronavirus along with three other Brooklyn Nets players

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Drake to self-quarantine after Drake and Kevin Durant hang our together 

Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted as they exited the restaurant ‘The Nice Guy’ in California on March 10, eight days before Durant tested positive. Drake fans took to Twitter to voice their worries about the Canadian rapper also contracting COVID-19. While some fans were worrying about both Drake and Kevin Durant, many believed their behaviour was irresponsible as social distancing has been recommended.

Teams and staff members who have interacted with the Nets have been asked to test themselves and self-quarantine for preventive measures. Lakers, who last played the Nets, got tested and will also self-isolate. 

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Lakers get tested after the Nets test positive for COVID-19

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Lakers players to get tested after Kevin Durant, Nets test positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Nets statement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brooklyn Nets (@brooklynnets) on

The Nets' statement assured everyone that the infected players are under isolation while the team’s physicians monitor them. Meanwhile, the Nets organisation is contacting anyone who has interacted with the players, which includes NBA teams they have recently played against. The organisation is also working closely with health authorities as they closely monitor the infected players. Lastly, they assured fans that the team’s and staff’s health is everyone’s top priority right now. The Nets thanked all their fans for the support and hoped everyone suffering from the virus a speedy recovery.

Also read | NBA likely to hold All-Star style fundraiser game amidst coronavirus pandemic: Report

First Published:
