Snoop Dogg, Lakers Fans Destroy Danny Green After Dismal Showing In 100-93 Loss To Blazers

No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers stunned the No. 1 seeded Los Angles Lakers to snatch a 100-93 victory in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr knocked down three-pointers in the final two minutes to help the Trail Blazers take a crucial 1-0 lead in the series as the Lakers were once again left to rue some poor shooting.

While the Lakers as a whole were poor in shooting on Tuesday, Danny Green extended his dismal form in Orlando with another sub-par performance against the Trail Blazers. The 33-year-old faced the wrath of social media after missing several wide-open 3s during the 100-93 loss. Longtime Lakers supporter Snoop Dogg slammed Green on social media, calling him out for missing 3s after 3s. The rapper roasted Green for his poor performances, sharing an edited picture of the Lakers star with the words: "How Many More F***ing Threes Am I Going to Miss" printed on his back. Snoop Dogg later took that post down from his Instagram handle.

Snoop Dogg absolutely ROASTED Danny Green who’s been struggling for the Lakers 👀



“How Many More Fu**ing Threes Am I Going to Miss.” pic.twitter.com/K86zVgAHsE — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) August 19, 2020

Snoop Dogg wasn't the only one admonishing Danny Green's show against the Lakers. Fans slammed the former Toronto Raptors star, blaming him for Tuesday's loss to Portland. Enraged fans hijacked the comments section of Green's Instagram handle, demanding an imminent exit for the forward.

Lakers fans are destroying Danny Green’s comment section on Instagram 😅 pic.twitter.com/DUBYHJM7rg — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 19, 2020

Social media blasts Danny Green after loss to the Blazers

Danny green taking an open three



Blazers defense: pic.twitter.com/BZRzNBltc6 — Fun Guy Pierre🇷🇼🇷🇼 (@PierreNkubana) August 19, 2020

lakers fans watching danny green play pic.twitter.com/m2G1FPaEJR — αмуα✨ (@ChefWRLD) August 19, 2020

Lebron looks at a wide open Danny Green and then passes it to Caruso 💀 pic.twitter.com/m8ykSzDfPv — rey (@yourpapiRey) August 19, 2020

Message to Danny green and KCP from Uncle Snoop



pic.twitter.com/rTrkyuHVjl — adin (@adinross) August 19, 2020

The Lakers became the second top-seeded team to fall on Tuesday after Orlando Magic stunned the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference opener. LeBron James led the Lakers with 23 points, 17 rebounds and a playoff career-high 16 assists. Meanwhile, his strike partner Anthony Davis dropped 28 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron and Davis were both were at fault for missing a pair of free throws at the death when the game was hanging in balance. Danny Green managed to reach double figures, scoring 10 points and adding a mere two rebounds.

Damian Lillard continued his stellar form in Orlando, scoring a game-high 34 points - including drowning a spectacular 3 from a step outside the logo - and adding five each of rebounds and assists. CJ McCollum scored 21 points while Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 15 rebounds for the stunning victory over the championship favourites. The Lakers will face the Trail Blazers on Thursday (Friday IST) in Game 2 of the playoffs series.

(Image Credits: Danny Green Instagram, Lakers Twitter)