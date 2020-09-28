Snoop Dogg Trolls LA Clippers, Jamal Murray As Lakers Trump Nuggets In Game 5 To Win WCF

It's no secret that Grammy-winning rapper Snoop Dogg is a big supporter of Los Angeles Lakers and that he loves to take shots at Lakers' opponents from time to time. The rapper recently took a not-so-subtle dig at Lakers' cross-city rivals, LA Clippers, while responding to Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray.

With the Western Conference Finals series held at 3-1 in favour of the Lakers, Jamal Murray was adamant the Nuggets can't be ruled out of the series, considering their record of comebacks in the 2020 NBA playoffs. Murray told reporters before Game 5, "They (Lakers) gotta worry about us too."

Snoop Dogg was quick to fire back at Jamal Murray stating his team is no slouch to blow up a 3-1 lead as the Clippers did in the Western Conference semi-finals. Snoop confidently responded, "Lakers in 5. We are no Clippers." As mentioned, the dig was fired at Lakers' cross-city rivals, who failed to make their advantage count, allowing the Nuggets to come from 1-3 down to win the semi-finals, 4-3. The Nuggets pulled off a similar comeback against Utah Jazz in the first round.

Considering their record of coming back from an improbable situation, Denver would have hoped for a similar result against the Lakers in the NBA finals. But just as Snoop Dogg predicted, the Lakers did not slip-up, instead, winning Game 5, 117-107, to clinch the conference title.

LeBron James led the scoring charts in Game 5, posting a game-high 38 points and adding 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis provided adequate support for LeBron, dropping 27 points, 5 rebounds and three assists. Center Nikola Jokic scored 20 points for the Nuggets and added seven rebounds and five assists. Jamal Murray ended the game with 19 points and eight assists.

Lakers to face Heat in NBA finals

Lakers, looking to win their first NBA championship since 2010, will face LeBron James' former side Miami Heat in the finals. Heat themselves have reached the finals for the first time since the LeBron-led Miami were pummeled 4-1 by San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Miami have been one of the most impressive sides in the 2020 playoffs, making it to the NBA finals on the back of a 4-2 win over Boston Celtics. Heat dropped just three games in the playoffs on route to the finals.

The NBA finals will commence on Thursday, October 1.

(Image Credits: Lakers Twitter, Clippers Instagram)