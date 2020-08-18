LeBron James' Carb-fueled Pregame Diet Helps Him Play At The Highest Level Possible

At 35, Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James is probably one of the fittest NBA players of all time. The three-time NBA champion reportedly spends $1.5 million every year to maintain his fitness, which includes countless processes, a glass of wine and pasta before a big game. James' diet has often been termed "crazy" or "unhealthy" but seems to work for the four-time NBA MVP.

LeBron James diet: Protein powder, tacos, wine and occasional Fruity Pebbles cereal

James, as per reports, usually starts his day with protein and fruit. This could be an egg white omelette, berries, yoghurt and maybe some gluten-free pancakes to start the day. For something lighter, James at times opts for a whole wheat bagel with some peanut butter, which provides more energy for morning training and practice without making him feel heavier. Throughout the day, James continues to eat fruit, usually paired with protein powder. James is also reported to like apples, yoghurt and almond butter as snacks.

Before a game, however, the four-time NBA MVP opts for a more carb-fueled and low-fat protein meal. This includes whole wheat pasta, chicken breast and vegetables. While talking to Business Insider, James revealed that he eats chicken pasta as "carbs help" when he is "out and playing a lot of minutes". James also refuels during half time with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or some more fruit. Post-game, James opts for a protein shake, or maybe chicken breast, broccoli and a salad for a healthier alternative. James also loves to enjoy his favourite cereal, Fruity Pebbles.

Wine is also a large part of James' daily diet, which he believes has additional physical benefits. While talking to ESPN in 2018, James spoke about wine being good for the heart, which is why he drinks some wine every day. According to Ladder Chief Nutrition Officer Adam Bornstein, James' love for tacos is not limited to Taco Tuesday.

As per Bornstein, James usually consumes a healthier version of tacos for his meals, usually high in protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats. Bornstein, who is a New York Times best-selling author and former editor of the Men’s Health magazine, explained that James has tacos throughout the week and not just on Tuesdays. He added that the Lakers star sometimes has Mahi Mahi tacos on almond flour tortillas with a salsa made up of corn, beans and cilantro with a side of coleslaw.

LeBron James body maintenance

As per reports, James usually takes numerous ice baths and undergoes electrostimulation to take care of his body. He also wears a compressions sleeve and tights while flying to maintain his blood flow. His house is equipped with a team of scientists which help him stay at the top of his game by working on his body. A former Navy SEAL who serves as his biomechanist, a recovery coach, a team of coaches and trainers, personal chefs and masseuses are all part of his elaborate team. According to ESPN, James' mansion in LA has a full gym, ice tub and hot tub with a hyperbaric chamber.

Lakers playoffs kicks off

James and the LA Lakers are currently at the NBA bubble, preparing for the team's first playoff run in six seasons. James has been leading the Lakers with an average on 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.2 assists. The Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers for their playoffs Round 1 clash on Tuesday, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram – @kingjames)