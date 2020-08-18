Adam Sandler Plays 1v1 Basketball With His Dog, Klay Thompson Wants 2v2 Action With Rocco

Adam Sandler recently shared a throwback video of him playing with his bulldog, Meatball. Sandler's video features him playing a one-on-one game with Meatball. Bleacher Report shared Sandler's video on their Instagram, on which Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson commented, asking for a two-on-two game between Meatball and Thompson's bulldog, Rocco.

Adam Sandler has two more bulldogs apart from Meatball – Matzo Ball and Babu. Meatball was his first dog and made an appearance in his movie Little Nicky (2000). He was also present as the ring bearer at Sandler's wedding. Meatball passed away from a heart attack in 2004, which brought over 100 guests to his funeral at Sandler's house. Sandler also gave out t-shirts with Meatball's face on them. His second bulldog Matzo Ball was adopted in 2003 and passed away in 2008.

Warriors star Klay Thompson comments on Adam Sandler Instagram video

Klay Thompson's comment on Sandler's throwback video comes after his own video of him working out with his dog Rocco went viral. The 30-year-old guard did 12 curls in the video using Rocco as weight. Thompson often shared photos of himself with Rocco, especially while recovering from his ACL injury from the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Last month, Thompson shared a snap of him playing chess with Rocco at his home.

The 53-year-old actor is a known basketball fan and recently starred in the basketball-centric Uncut Gems with NBA great Kevin Garnett. His video of pulling up and playing at a pickup game was also shared online, where he drowned buckets while playing with kids. Sandler is now set to star in a Netflix film titled 'Hustle', where he will play an American basketball scout who was unfairly fired after he discovered a player abroad. The movie will be produced by NBA icon LeBron James.

