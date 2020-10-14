Snoop Dogg Flaunts New Lakers Tattoo After Their NBA Championship Win

This week, the Los Angeles Lakers lifted their 17th NBA championship, winning their first title in a decade. From celebrities to fans, people took over social media while celebrating the Lakers' win. The 2019-20 title was also accompanied by countless tributes to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who lost his life in a helicopter crash on January 26. Among those tributes was Snoop Dogg, who got a tattoo to commemorate the Lakers' title and to honour Bryant.

Snoop Dogg explains his Los Angeles Lakers tattoo on Instagram

The 48-year-old rapper, who is a well known Lakers superfan, was among the many enjoying the first Lakers title since 2010. In his video, he proudly shows off his impressive tattoo, which also honours Bryant. He has "KB" written near his wrist, over which rests the Larry O’Brien trophy with "Lakers" written across it. Over the trophy, the California-native added gates of heaven, which was another way to honour Bryant.

While the rapper showed off his tattoo, he didn't fail to take a dig at the Los Angeles Clippers, who were eliminated from the Western Conference semi-finals. “Anything for the Lakers,” Snoop Dogg said, "Everything for the Lakers. All things for the Lakers. F*** the Clippers".

Snoop Dogg was in the long list of celebrities who celebrated the Lakers' victory on social media. After the Lakers' 106-93 Game 6 victory against the Miami Heat, Snoop Dogg posted a series of posts celebrating the 2019-20 championship. "Job well done," he wrote in one post while tagging LeBron James, which was accompanied by a Bryant-LeBron James photo from 2019.

Lakers NBA champions

On Sunday night (Monday morning IST), the Lakers' record-tying title came after a 4-2 series against the Heat. The Lakers' 64-36 half-time lead was the second-highest in NBA Finals history. While the Heat went on a 23-8 run with under 9 minutes left, James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to their triumph. James, who had 28 points, won his fourth career championship, causing fans to resurrect the never-ending GOAT debate.

(Image credits: Snoop Dogg Instagram)