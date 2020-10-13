Lakers Title Celebrations Go Wrong With 76 Fans Arrested In LA For Vandalism And Assault

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 76 fans after the Lakers' NBA title celebrations quickly turned into a chaotic mess on Sunday night. What started with over 1,000 people peacefully celebrating the Lakers' Game 6 win over Miami Heat on Sunday night, quickly turned in a violent affair and several crowd members and police officers were injured in the chaos. According to reports, more than 30 buildings and businesses were damaged in downtown LA after a group of unruly fans invaded a peaceful celebration.

Lakers celebration turns violent; 76 fans arrested by LAPD

"What started out as a largely peaceful celebration of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship in downtown Los Angeles, turned into confrontational, violent and destructive behaviour late last night," the LAPD said in a statement issued on Monday. "A crowd of more than 1,000 revellers descended into the area around Staples Center after the game. Unruly individuals mixed within the crowd began throwing glass bottles, rocks and other projectiles at officers."

Online videos showed people performing stunts with their cars while fireworks were set off in other parts of the streets. The invasion from the boisterous group of Lakers fans meant the authorities were forced to declare the mass gathering as an "unlawful assembly" and forcefully try to disperse the crowd. The police officers resorted to beanbag bullets to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, other officers on horseback worked to move the crowd away from the Staples Center.

Lakers fans trashing police cars pic.twitter.com/Koi9Rk5jvr — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Lakers Celebration: Fan Celebrates NBA Championship On Streets Of Los Angeles In An Actual Bubble​​​​​​

The LAPD noted that after police interference, the gathering broke in small portions and started vandalising businesses, continuing with violent behaviour. The LAPD report states that 76 people were arrested on various charges including failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer.

A large and peaceful crowd.



The crowd size was estimated to be near 100k, with zero incidents to report. Our thanks to the organizers of yesterday’s march through mid-city Los Angeles for peacefully expressing their 1st Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/JqOnubaF4l — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe And Gianna As Lakers Win 2020 NBA Championship

Earlier on Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged the fans to avoid getting on the streets to celebrate the Lakers' NBA championship. Mayor Garcetti sent a tweet on Monday night stating vandalism and attacking police officers during celebrations will not be tolerated.

L.A. is thrilled the Lakers won their 17th championship. We’re grateful to everyone who has celebrated safely at home. Remember that gathering in big groups is still unsafe. Vandalism of businesses and public places, and causing harm to our officers will not be tolerated. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 12, 2020

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. The win secured the Lakers' first championship since 2010 and put them on level terms with Boston Celtics as teams to have won the most championships (17). LeBron James was unanimously voted as the NBA Finals MVP as he led the Lakers from the front with some impressive performances. He capped off his season with a 28-point triple-double - his first of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Also Read | Fans, Some Rowdy, Cheer Lakers Win Outside Staples Center

Also Read | LeBron James, Lakers Celebrate NBA Title Win With Isiah Thomas’ Champagne; MJ Fans Angered

(Image Credits: AP)