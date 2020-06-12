6ix9ine Goes Live To Call Out Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg & Others Over 'Snitching' Controversy

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently went live from his social media handle and talked about hypocrisy in the Rap industry. He further stated that he has secret information on rappers like Meek Mill, Future, and Snoop Dogg. Read on to know more details:

Tekashi 6ix9ine calls out Meek Mill, Future, and Snoop Dogg

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently went live from his official Instagram handle and talked about how he is not the only ''snitch'' in the rap world. He had gone live to promote his track Trollz, where he has collaborated with Nicki Minaj. During the live session, he stated that there is something he needs to get off his chest. He stated that he is not the only “snitch” and went on to say that Meek Mill, Future, and Snoop Dogg have also been “rats” and that he has proof that will reveal how the rap industry is ''full of liars”.

Tekashi 6ix9ine made a plea deal with the federal agents and avoided a life sentence, after which his gang was arrested for attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms. Now, the singer said that Mill has also been a ''snitch'' and has cooperated with federal investigators. The singer further said that he has more followers than Mill and stated that Desiree Perez is an executive of Roc nation, which is the label signed by Mill. He then showed photos of Mill and Perez and an article which stated that she had made a deal with the DEA back in 2015.

6ix9ine Puts Meek Mill And Jay z On Blast For Hanging With A Snitch pic.twitter.com/mE2EDcLbRJ — M2M RECORDS (@m2mrecordings) June 12, 2020

The report read:

The story that spooked Dash revealed how Perez, the wife of longtime Jay Z wingman Juan Perez, became a cooperating witness for the DEA in the 1990s. After her 1994 arrest for possession of 35 kilos of cocaine, Perez struck a deal with the feds, agreeing to wear hidden wires to record her meetings with major cocaine traffickers. Her undercover informant work won her courtroom praise from federal prosecutors after she helped them break up major drug deals in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

Tekashi 6ix9ine further stated that Future, who hangs out with Mill, is also a “rat”. He further mentioned that they need Drake to sell their songs and cannot do it on their own. They cannot drop a hit solo, said the rapper. In the live stream, he also talked about Snoop Dogg and said that he is also a ''snitch''.

