Snoop Dogg Releases His Own Spirit Brand With 'Indoggo' Strawberry Gin

Over the last few years, Hollywood stars like Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds among others have had their own premium alcohol brands who usually venture out to Tequila or the Gin business. Now, rapper Snoop Dogg had followed suit of the stars and launched his very own version of Gin titled Indoggo.

Snoop Dogg's Indoggo gin

It has been more than 25 years since the rapper dropped his hit track Gin and Juice. Now, the rapper has actually introduced a juicy gin which is coupled with strawberry flavour. Snoop Dogg has collaborated with Keenan Towns of the Trusted Spirits and Prestige Beverage group in order to come up with a gin flavour. A press release was sent out by the rapper to news outlets in the US where Snoop revealed that he cannot wait for the world to taste his remix on gin.

Snoop can regard the Indoggo gin to be 'his remix' to the spirit as the drink comes pre infused with seven botanicals and an all-natural strawberry flavour which is sugar-free. The drink consists of botanicals like orange, coriander, and cassia. The aim of the drink was to bring about the juicy and fresh element of the gin, which hasn't been explored much besides Indoggo.

The statement by Snoop Doog reads furthermore that he wrote Gin and Juice back in 1994 and it became a global anthem as it spoke about good feelings and real experiences. With Indoggo, the rapper wishes to bring that similar fresh flavours in a gin with a dash of his 'smooth' personality. The gin has been worked on for a total of two years to get the flavours right.

Snoop has also assured his fans that he is aware of the celebrity spirit rage and thus has created a drink which is different than others. Indoggo will be available for the rapper's California natives later this month itself, however, it won't be available for the rest of America until 2021. Indoggo will be available for a relatively cheaper price of $29.99 for 750 ML whereas, $1.99 for 50 ML respectively.

