Damian Lillard Releases Track "Kobe" Ft. Snoop Dogg And Milano To Honour Late NBA Legend

In August, Damian Lillard revealed that as he was on the NBA 2K cover while Bryant was on the legend's cover, he would be making a song to honour the late Los Angeles Lakers legend. The song Kobe was released on all streaming platforms on Thursday (Friday IST). "My Kobe tribute track featuring @SnoopDogg and @DerrickMilano just hit all major streaming services," Lillard wrote on Twitter, sharing streaming links.

Also read | NBA 2K21 cover featuring Damian Lillard receives backlash, fans ask for Kobe Bryant cover

Damian Lillard Kobe song: Dame D.O.L.L.A's new song is a tribute to Kobe Bryant

Last month, Lillard explained that he would be using his access to the 2K soundtrack to make a song that honours the Black Mamba. Lillard was on the cover of the NBA 2K21's Current-Gen game, while Bryant was the cover athlete for the legend's edition, which was later changed to "Mamba Forever Edition". The song features Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano and is produced by Ayo N Keyz. As per his YouTube video description, Lillard chose to release the song after receiving postive responses from gamers.

Also read | Kobe Bryant knew Damian Lillard would take NBA by storm with swagger in 2013: Watch

In his Instagram post, Damian Lillard thanked everyone for showing his Kobe tribute track with love. "I just wanted to create something to pay proper tribute to someone that had a tremendous impact on me," Lillard explained. In June, Lillard had released a new album "Blacklist", the album cover of which paid tribute to the five-time NBA champion. The cover featured a black snake, which honoured Bryant.

Also read | Damian Lillard or Dame D.O.L.L.A to pick up the mic during NBA All-Star 2020 weekend

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. The crash happened in Calabasas, California, while the group was travelling to Thousand Oaks for one of Gianna's basketball. Lillard was among many NBA stars who honoured the 18-time NBA All-Star in unique ways, stating that Bryant had a large impact on his life. Bryant too was appreciative of Lillard and has often complimented the Portland Trail Blazers star.

Also read | Damian Lillard pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, Tupac, Jordan with his latest album cover: Damian Lillard new song

Bryant played with the Los Angeles Lakers for the entirety of his 20-year NBA career. He led the Lakers to five NBA titles – one three-peat and one two-peat – before retiring in 2016. Lillard joined the NBA in 2013, three years before Bryant retired, and has played with the Trail Blazers ever since. He led the team to the NBA playoffs during the 2019-20 season, which ended with a first-round 4-1 loss to LeBron James and the Lakers. Lillard (or Dame D.O.L.L.A) has been making music since 2014 and has 17 singles and 7 albums out as of now.

(Image credits: Damian Lillard Instagram)