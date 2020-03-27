Steph Curry Wonders 'When Will Sports Return?' During Interview With Dr. Fauci

On Thursday morning, Steph Curry conducted a live Q&A session with Dr Anthony Fauci to answer any doubts people could have about the coronavirus. Fauci answered questions about the virus and its severity, including the numbers doctors are dealing with. Thousands of people tuned in to the live session, including former US President Barack Obama. The entire Steph Curry interview was uploaded on YouTube by Curry himself.

Also read | Steph Curry settles 'Pineapple On Pizza' debate in Ayesha Curry's Instagram live video

Steph Curry Dr Fauci interview

Steph Curry Dr Fauci interview: Steph Curry interview with Dr Fauci about the coronavirus

Dr Fauci to Steph Curry on the differences between coronavirus and the common flu. Fauci says COVID-19 is 10x more serious than influenza. pic.twitter.com/lEmy7Rxa1a — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 26, 2020

Also read | Steph Curry Instagram: Steph Curry filmed drinking wine through his mask by amused wife Ayesha Curry at home

Steph Curry Dr Fauci interview: Steph Curry interview talked about sports returning during coronavirus outbreak

Dr Fauci tells Steph Curry that America can start thinking about getting back to sports when the COVID-19 curve starts to go down. However, Fauci didn’t give a specific date of when that will happen. Full clip here:



“You need to see the trajectory of the curve start to go down.” pic.twitter.com/9DCTP4Tdpr — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 26, 2020

Steph Curry Dr Fauci interview: Steph Curry asks Dr Fauci about the return of sports

After Curry asked Dr Fauci 'When will sports return?', he asked everyone to observe the 'trajectory of the curve start to come down'. He mentioned the coronavirus situation in China, where the cases had to increase before coming down again. The same case was observed in South Korea as well. While Europe is currently at the top of that curve, the USA is yet to reach there. According to Dr Fauci, since the United States has many different regions, it will take some time for the situation to normalize. Once the curve starts to come down, they will be able to pinpoint cases rather than getting overwhelmed by the number of people infected.

Also read | Steph Curry Instagram: Steph Curry to hold a coronavirus Q&A along with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram

Steph Curry Instagram: Steph Curry Dr Fauci interview announcement

Who is Dr Fauci?

After Curry's announcement for the live session on his Instagram and Twitter, people ended up asking Curry 'who is Dr Fauci?'. Dr Fausi is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' current director. He is also a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Steph Curry Instagram: Curry reminds everyone to practice social distancing

Curry, along with his wife Ayesha, have been trying to help and raise awareness about COVID-19 ever since the NBA has been suspended since March 11. Curry has donated money for hourly workers at the Chase Center while helping to feed thousands of children, whose school has been cancelled due to the virus. While Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, Steph Curry was the first one to get tested. Currently, there are 10 NBA players who have coronavirus. While the NBA is eyeing a mid-June return, no official statement has been made.

Also read | When will sports return? NBA suspended: Steph Curry says basketball will return but safety first amid crisis