Steph Curry And His Wife Ayesha Serving 300,000 Meals A Week During COVID-19 Crisis

Almost a year ago, Steph and Ayesha Curry launched their foundation – Eat. Learn. Play – to help underprivileged children in Oakland. Over the past nine months, they have grown their foundation, working with partners to provide meals for around 25 percent of children in Oakland. After the COVID-19's threat started growing, Curry said in an interview that the 'need' has grown exponentially after the outbreak.

Steph Curry donation: Steph and Ayesha Curry donate food

Currently, their organisation is focusing on helping food needs only. Their original goal to feed children in Oakland has now been expanded to feeding any resident in Oakland. The organisation has teamed up with Oakland Unified School District and the Alameda County Community Food Bank. In February, the foundation fed 4,000 families. Now, they are providing 300,000 meals a week to around 15,000 families. Since the coronavirus pandemic came to the fore, Steph and Ayesha Curry's foundation has helped serve over a million meals.

In an interview, Ayesha Curry stated that she feels everything happens for a reason and knows they are blessed to be able to keep up with all the demand. Ayesha also works with World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is a non-profit NGO that helps provide meals after natural disasters. Ayesha and Steph Curry contacted WCK, wanting to work together to help the community.

Andres, the Washington-based chef who founded WCK, referred to the Currys as 'good people' who have done a lot for their community. "They are helping WCK and WCK is helping them," Andres said. When they founded Eat. Learn. Play, Ayesha Curry stated that they wanted to make a 'direct' impact on the community.

Curry talked about the sudden change of things, especially how quickly people were in need of food. He stated that before the NBA season was cancelled, he left practice thinking he would play without fans, but the league itself shut down. He even added that this is a wake-up call for everyone, and he does not want fans to come back only for entertainment.

Apart from the donations, Curry has been active on social media, keeping everyone informed about the crisis. He has posted videos on his Twitter account, asking people to take proper precautions during the outbreak. He even conducted a live session with Dr Anthony Fauci, where they answered people's questions about the virus.

