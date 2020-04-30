Steph Curry, Serena Williams And Kevin Hart To Host A Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Steph Curry, Kevin Hart and Serena Williams will be teaming up with Chase Banking to host a virtual graduation ceremony for the graduating class of 2020. After the 2020 graduating ceremonies were cancelled and moved to a virtual platform, people were raising concern as to how 2020's graduating class will indulge in celebrations. The CEO of Chase Consumer Banking announced the news on her Instagram account, after which Steph Curry also shared a video on his social media accounts.

Serena Williams, Kevin Hart and Steph Curry graduation hosts for class of 2020

Steph Curry graduation ceremony post on Instagram

Steph Curry, Kevin Hart and Serena Williams graduation ceremony host

The initiative by Chase Banking is using the hashtag 'Show Me Your Walk' as the graduates will do their walk virtually. The ceremony will be broadcast on Twitter and YouTube and will be hosted by Steph Curry, Kevin Hart and Serena Williams. Formal commencement speeches and recognitions will be a part of the ceremony along with the virtual graduation walk. On her Instagram post, Brown added a caption to congratulate all the students, saying that they deserve to be celebrated this year, which was not what 'any of us imagined'. The 2020 graduation ceremony will take place on Twitter and YouTube on May 2, 2:00 PM EST (11:00 PM IST).

Steph Curry, Hart and Williams all have endorsement deals with Chase Banking. Before the current season, Golden State Warriors relocated to the Chase Center in San Francisco from Oakland Arena from the 2019-20 season. Facebook will also be celebrating the graduation by live-streaming an event with a commencement speech from Oprah Winfrey.

