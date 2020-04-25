Serena Williams To WWE? Bianca Belair Calls Tennis Legend Out For A Brawl In The Ring

WWE superstars have often called out numerous celebrity personalities outside the wrestling radar. This time, tennis legend Serena Williams found herself on the receiving end. Throughout the years, WWE has tried a number of ways to get Serena Williams inside the wrestling ring but the tennis legend has passed on those offers. However, the recent call out from Bianca Belair has once again fueled the Serena Williams to WWE rumours.

WWE news: Serena Williams to WWE? Bianca Belair calls out tennis legend

Serena Williams is one of the most decorated athletes in the world and apart from her tennis record, she is widely acknowledged for her athletic physique. Bianca Belair said believes Serena Williams is a perfect physical specimen to fight inside the WWE ring. During an interview with WWE UK, Bianca Belair expressed her interest in facing Serena Williams and said, “I also think that someone like Serena Williams would be great too. I think as a woman, she’s just powerful and strong, she can represent. And I think she can bring a whole other demographic of fans and audiences to WWE.”

Bianca Belair further said that Floyd Mayweather is another superstar whom she would love to see in the WWE Universe. According to Bianca Belair, Serena Williams and Floyd Mayweather are capable of ‘shaking things up’ if they arrive in the WWE universe and Belair wants them to do that in the near future.

WWE news: Serena Williams to WWE?

A few months ago, Serena Williams was spotted in an intense sparring session with boxing legend Mike Tyson. Serena Williams threw some steady jabs at the punching bag while Mike Tyson was seen directing her. A number of fans now believe that the tennis icon was actually lacing up the gloves to prepare herself for wrestling. However, Serena Williams is yet to respond to these rumours.

