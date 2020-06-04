Steph Curry And Wife Ayesha Kneel, Chant During George Floyd Protest In Oakland: WATCH

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, attended the 'Walk in Unity' protest event in Oakland, California this week. Per reports, the Wednesday afternoon's protest was attended by close to 500 people. Steph Curry's teammates Klay Thompson, Damion Lee and Kevin Looney also participated in the peaceful protest. The rally was organised by Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson, who also gave an inspiring speech during the proceedings at the Oakland protest.

Steph Curry protest with wife Ayesha Curry

The 500 protestors marched around Lake Merrit, the same area where the franchise held its championship parades in recent years. While Steph Curry did not lead the protest, fellow protesters captured Steph and Ayesh Curry chanting in honour of George Floyd, who fell victim to police brutality last week. Floyd, an unarmed African-American, was killed in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The 46-year-old victim was handcuffed, face-down on the pavement as he repeatedly pleaded with the officer to be released. "I can't breathe," were his last words as he died while gasping for air.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are among the roughly 500 people here at Lake Merritt protesting police brutality. pic.twitter.com/Bhdz4HCOXb — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 3, 2020

Floyd's death prompted nationwide protests across several cities in the United States. While cities like Los Angeles, Chicago are reeling with riots and looting, the protest in Oakland was a peaceful affair with a limited number of protesters. Pictures from the protests also showed Steph Curry kneeling with his wife as the 500-odd protesters paid tribute to George Floyd.

Steph & Ayesha are real ones pic.twitter.com/BiOdD2TxT1 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 3, 2020

Stephen Curry embraces Juan Toscano-Anderson at the Lake Merritt protest against police brutality. Damion Lee is here as well. pic.twitter.com/qE2xl1yQgr — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 3, 2020

Oakland Protest led by Juan Toscano-Anderson

The peaceful rally was organised by Steph Curry's Warriors teammate, Juan Toscano-Anderson, who signed from the Warriors' G-League affiliate side earlier this year. The 27-year-old said at the beginning of the march, "No matter the colour of your skin, how much money you got, your education, it don't matter. We're all human beings. We're all here for the same purpose, not just for black people. Right now it's about black people, but for humanity."

"Spread knowledge. Share the message. Enlighten people. Educate people. It's a long journey, man. It's a marathon, not a sprint."@juanonjuan10 closes out today's Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/i310fVkBUt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020

Anderson took to Twitter after the rally to thank his Warriors teammates and others who supported the peaceful protest in Oakland.

Today was amazing. HUGE THANK YOU, to everybody that showed up and showed out! If they don’t remember me for basketball in Oakland, I hope they remember me for being a stand up man! — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) June 4, 2020

Steph Curry also shared snippets of the protest on Instagram as he urged for more support and solidarity in the protest against racial injustice and police brutality. "Today was a movement in Oakland!" Curry wrote. "Everybody play your role and be consistent with it. This is a real moment of change. Keep each other accountable."

