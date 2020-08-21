Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry Announce Their Endorsement Of Joe Biden Ahead Of US Elections

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha have announced their endorsement of Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden for the upcoming 2020 Presidential elections. Steph and Ayesha Curry appeared on a pre-taped video along with their daughters, Riley and Ryan, during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

"We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair,” Ayesha Curry said in the video. "And so this election..." Steph Curry then proceeded to say, "We're voting for Joe Biden. Let's have a conversation with these kids."

The duo then asked their daughters what they would want in a president. Riley Curry, 8, responded stating she would want someone with a kind personality who would also take care of the "Earth and the people."

While Steph Curry refrained from getting politically involved in the past, the Warriors guard did have issues with current US President Donald Trump. In 2017, the two-time NBA MVP, along with several of his teammates, publicly said he didn't want to participate in the customary visit to the White House after winning the championship that year. Trump's representatives reacted by having the team's invitation rescinded. The following year, Warriors celebrated their 2018 championship by meeting former US President Barack Obama instead.

Joe Biden's speech at DNC; watch

Steph Curry has also actively participated in the recent anti-racism protests in the United States. Along with wife and several other Warriors teammates, the 32-year-old marched along with hundreds and protesters in the San Francisco Bay area. He recently held an Instagram chat session with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci and Obama to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steph Curry is not the only NBA star who has been vocal about his support for Joe Biden. LA Lakers' LeBron James, who himself is not a big fan of Donald Trump, said during a recent interview on VICE TV's "Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports” that he would be supporting Joe Biden and his recently appointed No. 2 Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections. LeBron is also working with Major League Baseball's LA Dodgers to convert the Dodgers Stadium into an official polling site for the elections.

As a part of his More Than a Vote campaign, the Lakers star, along with the likes of Trae Young and Skylar Diggins-Smith, is working towards inspiring African-Americans to register their votes during the 2020 elections.

