Steph Curry To Get Own Independent Under Armour Brand Very Similar To 'Air Jordan'?

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry might soon get his own Under Armour brand, just like NBA legend Michael Jordan's Air Jordan brand under the Nike umbrella. The line would be independent of the usual Under Armour logo and would highlight Curry's brand. Under Armour or Curry are yet to confirm the news.

As per Let's Go Warriors, a source from China informed about Under Armour and the three-time NBA champion starting a new brand. This news comes sometime before Curry's new signature shoe “Curry8 Flow” drops in Fall. While August and September are possible options for its release, the date is yet to be finalized. Let's Go Warriors added that the new brand will most likely include a new logo (like Michael Jordan's Jumpman) and will essentially re-brand the already established line. The line could also be autonomous to the Under Armour brand as the 'UA' logo will stop appearing on all of Curry's merchandise.

This report is connected to his signature SC30 shoes, which now have an 'S' and 'C' in one loop along with the number three in Roman numerals while zero remains a part of the loop. The logo of the morphed SC30 was first seen in a video based on some leaked information posted on Juiced29.com. Curry's new sneakers, on the other hand, are expected to retail at $160, higher than the usual $140.

Warriors upload and delete Steph Curry in new Under Armour brand shoes?

Let's Go Warriors also added that another source revealed about Curry being "accidentally" filmed while working out at the Warriors practice facility while wearing his new Curry8 Flow. The Warriors apparently posted a clip but deleted it promptly. The clip was saved and uploaded online, where Curry is wearing new black sneakers. In the video, the shoes seem to have a new white logo. Per reports, the new logo could be a three-point hand symbol or bear some resemblance to Curry's signature.

Steph Curry Under Armour deal details

Curry's current contract with Under Armour is worth around $20 million per annum and will run through the year 2024. Curry initially signed up with Under Armour for a $4 million per year contract, which he renewed in September 2015. The two-time NBA MVP decided to go with Under Armour after Nike offered him less than $2.5 million a year and then refused to match Under Armour's offer. According to Bleacher Report, Curry is probably worth $14 billion to the brand.

