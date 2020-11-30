Jake Paul Vs Nate Robinson: Steph Curry, Joel Embiid And Other Stars Roast Former NBA Star

This weekend, retired NBA player Nate Robinson was knocked out cold by YouTube star Jake Paul. The latter landed a punch that earned him a knockout, and Robinson a lot of trolling on the internet. While Paul has been training for a longer time than Robinson – who started boxing in August – the internet kept the Nate Robinson memes coming.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson highlights

A co-event with the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr fight, Jake Paul managed to show his expertise in boxing. His training gave him the edge, despite Robinson's height advantage. After his round-one knockout, Paul got in a three-punch combination that completely knocked out Robinson with a short right hand to his chin.

"It was an overhand right [that finished the fight] but he was better than I expected," Paul said after the game. He added that Robinson was "athletic and super strong", before thanking him. Paul explained that the other has had an amazing basketball career, and is not here to take anything away from. "He stepped into the ring and it takes a lot of balls to do that."

Joel Embid, Nick Young, Steph Curry on Nate Robinson knockout video

Be ok Nate......come on man. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

I see no lies — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

NIGHT NIGHT — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 29, 2020

That was no representation of the NBA Family lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul tho 🤣🤣🤣 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 29, 2020

Despite his effort, Robinson was continually trolled for his disappointing defeat, and pre-fight confidence. NBA players – including former Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry – had a strong reaction to Robinson's knockout. Robinson had tweeted about shocking the world, which Curry believes he did. "I see no lies," the Warriors icon wrote, along with a tweet asking his former teammate to get it.

"NIGHT NIGHT," was all Joel Embiid tweeted, while Dikembe Mutumbo chose to facepalm at his "brother Nate". Nick Young sidded with the NBA fans, admitting that "that was no representation of the NBA Family". Bradley Beal, JR Smith, Thad Young and Evan Turner were other NBA stars who reacted to the fight.

(Image credits: Jake Paul Instagram – @jakepaul)