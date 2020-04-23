Under Armour Brings Home Workout Regimes Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As several countries have implemented nationwide lockdowns and issued stay-at-home orders to contain the spread of coronavirus, people are stuck in their houses and missing on fitness regime due to lack of equipment. During such testing times, Under Armour India has released fitness videos with unique home workout regimes that could help people to focus on their health while staying at home.

Zoe Modgill, Brand Ambassador of Under Armour India, has released explainer videos of different exercises including side-kick throughs, Bear crawl shoulder taps, The bird dog, and Hand release pushups. Modgill promised that five repetitions of these four exercises will prove to be the 5-minute ab burner.

According to Modgill, the side-kick through will work core, glutes, and shoulders, and will also boost balance and coordination. She adds that it is especially good for strengthening all core muscles and the shoulders, as well as improving the mobility of the hips and shoulders.

The ‘Bird Dog’ is a core exercise that improves stability, encourages a neutral spine, and relieves low back pain. It also strengthens the core, hips, and back muscle and promotes proper posture while simultaneously increasing range of motion. It stabilises lower back which leads to greater ease and mobility in many of your daily and athletic movements.

'Exercise for neural control'

Modgill said that the Bear Crawl is a “fantastic exercise” for improving posture and core strength and highlighted the importance of core stability. She said that regularly exercising with Bear Crawls is great for developing neural control and active cross body core stability, specifically in the sagittal and transverse planes.

The hand release push-up impacts back muscles and core since it forces you to go all the way down and all the way up on every repetition. It has a much greater range of motion than traditional push-ups while involving some upper back work. One should do all the four workouts with five repetitions and as many as possible within five minutes for maximum ab burn.

