Steph Curry FaceTimes Nurse Fighting Coronavirus In Oakland Hospital

An Oakland nurse fighting coronavirus FaceTimed with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry while serving patients in the hospital. Shelby Delaney, who is an ICU nurse at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, California, huddled with her colleagues to speak to Steph Curry amid serving coronavirus patients.

Also Read NBA Coronavirus: Steph Curry Teaching His Kids And Watching Old NBA Games To Get Through Quarantine

Oakland nurse fighting coronavirus gets inspired by Steph Curry call

Delaney caught the attention of Steph Curry and the entire Warriors community when she took to social media to share how she wore a Warriors jersey under her scrubs to bring out the warrior in her during the precarious situation. Delaney wrote on her Instagram post, 'On Monday morning as I was getting ready for work, I found myself feeling powerless and defeated. It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution.'

Also Read | NBA Coronavirus: Steph Curry Hides Under His Hat After Wife Ayesha Curry Cuts His Hair During Quarantine

Oakland nurse fighting coronavirus, Shelby Delaney shares Warriors inspiration

Bay Area News Group was quick to note Delaney's effort to inspire others to join her fight against coronavirus and bring it to the attention of Steph Curry and the Warriors. What followed was Steph Curry speaking to Delaney, the other nurses and doctors on Tuesday. Delaney even shared the footage of the conversation she had with the NBA star on Facebook, along with a caption expressing her gratitude.

She wrote, 'Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry (via FaceTime). He thanked me and my colleagues for all our hard work on the frontlines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he’s given me over the years. He also gave me some excellent advice on how to be positive and kind during tough times, which I think can apply to all of us these days. Thank you, Steph for spreading your joy and boosting our morale! Go, Dubs!'

Also Read | Chris Paul Says Steph Curry 'got Him' In 2015 Crossover During His Instagram Live

Delaney, who is believed to be a longtime fan of Warriors and Steph Curry, was reportedly one of the first nurses to volunteer at the Oakland hospital for coronavirus relief. Her inspirational post on Instagram sparked a chain reaction which concluded with Curry conversing with Delaney via FaceTime. According to reports in the United States, the NBA star himself wanted to connect with Delaney and her colleagues in order to personally congratulate her efforts during the lockdown.

NBA coronavirus: When will NBA season resume?

Due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the US, the NBA season has been suspended since March 12. It is reported that NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league officials are constantly discussing when to resume the current season. Earlier this week, Silver stated any decision regarding the fate of the 2019-20 season will be made in May.

Also Read | NBA Coronavirus Update: When will NBA season resume? NBA Looking To Conclude 2019-20 Season Latest By Labour Day Weekend