Steph Curry Teaching His Kids And Watching Old NBA Games To Get Through Quarantine

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic that shook the world. While NBA stars like Steph Curry, LeBron James among others have been donating money for relief and spreading awareness about the virus, they have also been sharing various updates about their day-to-day life with fans. Recently, the two-time NBA MVP Curry revealed how he has been getting through the pandemic.

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: TheGolden State Warriors stars' wife had to buy a hoop online for Steph Curry training during the quarantine

Steph Curry kids: What is the Steph Curry quarantine routine?

According to the Golden State Warriors star, he has been spending his time while watching old basketball games and teaching his kids. Curry is apparently acting as a teacher-assistant to his daughter, who is currently in second grade. After working out in the morning, Curry helps his daughter sort out all her papers and materials that she has to do after the class. Along with helping his daughter, he is also watching old games, trying to relive all the moments again.

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Steph Curry wonders 'When will sports return?' during interview with Dr. Fauci

Steph Curry kids: Steph Curry quarantine workout routine with his son Canon W Jack Curry

Also read | Steph Curry training: Steph Curry posts right-handed dunk during Warriors training amidst March return rumours

Steph Curry kids: Curry posts a selfie with his family for his quarantine birthday

Also read | Steph Curry kids: Steph Curry training routine with his toddler son during qurantine