Chris Paul Says Steph Curry 'got Him' In 2015 Crossover During His Instagram Live

After the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many NBA stars have taken to social media to keep their fans entertained. Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul and Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry got together for an Instagram Live, where they answered a number of fan questions. During the session, Chris Paul answered a fan's question about the famous Steph Curry-Chris Paul crossover in 2015, when the two-time NBA MVP sent Paul to the ground and then proceeded to score a basket.

Steph Curry Chris Paul crossover: Watch the 2015 Steph Curry ankle breaker on Chris Paul

"He got me."



Chris Paul looked back on the time Steph dropped him 😂



When Paul saw the 2015 moment being mentioned, he stated that Curry 'got him' back then. Curry then added that the funny thing about the situation was how many times all of the players have been dropped in their careers. Paul has dropped the Warriors star at least twice, while Curry got Paul 'that one time in LA'. He even mentioned Brandon Jenning getting him during his rookie season.

According to Curry, no one can ever really 'live it down'. Paul and Curry concluded the talk after stating that if one plays defence long enough, they are bound to be dropped. Curry even joked about his defence, saying that he does not play defensively half the time.

Since the NBA season is suspended indefinitely, both Chris Paul and Steph Curry have taken to social media and spoken about the pandemic. Both of them have also donated for the coronavirus relief fund in the US. Curry, along with his wife Ayesha, has also teamed up with organizations to help feed thousands of children in California who are not attending school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

