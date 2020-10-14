Steph Curry Interviews Bill Gates About COVID-19 Effects; #StateOfInspiration Video Series

Steph Curry has kept himself active despite not playing an NBA game since March. The Golden State Warriors icon has taken up countless initiatives, ranging from COVID-19 awareness talks to promoting the Black Lives Matter movement. His latest initiative comes with his Bill Gates interview, where they both speak about COVID-19 effects for the State of Inspiration video series.

Steph Curry and Bill Gates interview for the State of Inspiration video series

I had a great conversation with @BillGates last week! We talked about the effect COVID-19 has had on technology, education, employment and more. Stay inspired. 🙏🏽 #StateOfInspiration pic.twitter.com/RlOVDpkIFo — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 13, 2020

Curry reportedly spoke to Bill Gates a week ago, discussing topics like "technology, education, employment" with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. "Stay inspired," wrote the three-time NBA champion, before sharing the video and adding the "StateOfInspiration" hashtag.

.@StephenCurry30’s work in the community is as inspiring as his amazing record on the basketball court. I really appreciated the thoughtful conversation. https://t.co/dpDh3WHR3W — Bill Gates (@BillGates) October 13, 2020

The interview is the latest of Steph Curry's "State of Inspiration" video series, where the two-time NBA MVP chose to interview Bill Gates. The video lasts for around 23 minutes, where Curry talks to the Microsoft co-founder about problems that have developed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the State of Inspiration video series?

As per a press release, the Curry will continue to "undertake a global responsibility to the public, by way of education, with an unbiased, honest, and thought-provoking series that aims to reach all, no matter their political affiliation, and provide the most current information on the subjects dominating the news". The series will air exclusively on Curry's Facebook and YouTube channels. Every episode will focus on one topic, while Curry and his guest will break it down for viewers while discussing change.

Earlier, Curry had released several workout videos, which can help people workout from home. He later launched his YouTube channel, which features videos with celebrities like Kevin Hart. Curry, along with Ayesha and their organization Eat. Learn. Play, they organized meals for children during the shutdown. Earlier, Curry even featured in a live chat session with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss the virus and clear doubts via a Q&A session. He and Ayesha also appeared as appeared to campaign for Joe Biden for the upcoming US Elections.

