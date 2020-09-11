Steph Curry Travels To Drake's Mansion In Toronto For 3-point Contest With The Rapper

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been away from the NBA for most of the 2019-20 season. After his injury last October, the three-time NBA champion missed out on most of the season, only to return for one game before the COVID-19 crisis caused the league to go on a hiatus. Since the Warriors were at the bottom of the table, they were among the eight teams eliminated before the remaining travelled to the NBA bubble to resume the suspended season.

Also read | Steph Curry, Klay Thompson will be back at Warriors' training camp: Steph Curry shooting

Steph Curry shooting: Warriors star travelled to Drake mansion in Toronto to shoot 3s with the rapper

Steph Curry enjoying the offseason & having a shootout with Drake pic.twitter.com/mI5sQsSCn9 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 10, 2020

Steph Curry was recently spotted shooting three-pointers with Drake at his OVO branded court this week. Videos of the two were shared online, where both are seen messing around and enjoying a shootout at The Sanctuary – Drake's basketball court at his mansion. The video featured Drake missing some shots, but the two went head-to-head later on as their group of friends cheered.

The Warriors star travelled to Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the countries travel restrictions still in place. However, with Curry's wife, Ayesha, being a Canadian citizen, it could have been easier for the couple to travel. Additionally, Steph has also lived in Canada during his childhood when his father Dell Curry played for the Toronto Raptors.

Also read | Drake mansion: Drake basketball court and net worth

Drake has been the Raptors' global ambassador since 2013 when he and his brand OVO (October’s Very Own) announced their partnership with the NBA team. While Drake and the Warriors are known for their courtside interactions during the 2019 NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Drake have been friends for years. In 2016, Curry had revealed that he did play basketball at Drake's house. However, Justin Bieber and Quavo have also been seeing playing basketball at Drake's OVO court.

Also read | Steph Curry does flawless Embiid impression for special UA signature shoe family welcome: Steph Curry shooting

Fans enjoyed the short Steph Curry and Drake video, even joking about the Warriors pursuing Drake as a free agent. Some pointed out that Curry's hand, which broke in October, looks completely healed. Over the past year, Curry and the Warriors have shared multiple videos of the 32-year-old star practising and training, but never with his teammates. Per recent reports, after the NBA resumed, both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have practised together. However, due to health concerns, the Warriors (and other eliminated teams) are yet to resume the regular and intense training sessions.

Drake mansion – The Embassy

Drake's 50,000 square-foot mansion in Toronto is known for it's 3,200 square-foot master bedroom, two-story closet, a full basketball jersey showcase and the full-size basketball court mentioned above. In his interview with Architectural Digest, Drake stated that he wanted his mansion, which he called The Embassy, to be a part of his legacy. The mansion was referred to as an architectural masterpiece and reportedly cost the rapper a whopping $100 million.

Built and designed by Ferris Rafauli, Drake's basketball court is one of the mansion's greatest highlights. The court features the OVO, a full shot clock and scoreboard along with a centre-court couch bench. The court has a 21-square-foot long pyramidal skylight while the arena is dark blue themed with the autograph 'The Sanctuary'.

Drake net worth

As per Business Insider, Drake's net worth is estimated to be $150 million. In 2019, Drake was named the fifth richest rapper by Forbes. Drake's net worth reportedly doubled between 2018 and 2019, part of which was due to his tour, where he reportedly earned $2 million per night.

Disclaimer: The above Drake net worth and figures have been sourced from various websites and reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read | Drake basketball court called 'The Sanctuary' at Toronto mansion is simply astonishing: Drake mansion

(Image source: AP)