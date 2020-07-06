Steph Curry Steps Up To Ridicule NFL's New 'Black National Anthem' Idea

Last week, NFL announced that they will play the Black national anthem Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing before the Star-Spangled Banner before the start of every Week 1 game. NBA star Steph Curry commented on an Instagram post about the NFL singing the Black national anthem before their games. The NFL Week 1 is scheduled for September 10 with a matchup against Super Bowl LIV champions Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas.

Warriors Steph Curry's comment on the Black National Anthem idea

Stephen Curry comments on the NFL announcing it will play black national anthem before games. pic.twitter.com/wGmV1ZBsFo — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 5, 2020

As per Steph Curry's comment on the post, the Golden State Warriors star does not support NFL's idea to sing the Black national anthem. Originally written in 1900, Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing is a poem that supports Black Lives Matter and Civil Rights movements and is also called the Black national anthem. In his comment, Curry asks how will singing the anthem solve the problems in the USA.

Following George Floyd's tragic death on May 25, protests have been going on in the country, asking for justice while speaking up against social injustice. Steph Curry was one of the first NBA stars to comment on Floyd's murder and has also attended protests in Oakland along with Warriors teammates and wife Ayesha Curry.

During the protest, Steph Curry also called out US President Donald Trump as protesters captured him chanting 'Donald Trump has got to go'. Curry has always been outspoken about his dislike for the president and has been vocal about his views about the ongoing protests as well. Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee also accompanied Steph Curry and Ayesha for the protest.

Steph Curry at the Black Lives Matter protest in Oakland

"Say her name."@juanonjuan10 leads his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/7l0EjSwOt5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020

What is the Black national anthem?

.@KSTiLLS new tattoos honor the Black Lives Matter and Civil Rights movements. (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/Xd7WDRIOVV — NFL (@NFL) July 2, 2020

Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing is a song which was written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson in 1900, which gained popularity as the 'Black national anthem'. James Johnson was credited for the Black national anthem and its lyrics in 1905 and his brother John Rosamond Johnson composed and set the music for the poem. It was performed for the first time for President Abraham Lincoln's birthday on February 12, 1900, in Jacksonville, FL.

(Image source: NBA stats official Twitter)