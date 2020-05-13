Steph Curry Confident That He, Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are 'not Done' Yet

With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson injured for most of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors found themselves at the bottom of the league with a 15-50 win-loss record. While many NBA reports discussed the Warriors' contention run ending with the 2018-19 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Steph Curry believes that the team will make a comeback. Curry discussed the franchise's future in the NBA on an Instagram Live session with six-time All-Star Jermaine O'Neal this week.

Steph Curry says he, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are not done yet

"We know we're not done. Myself, Klay, Draymond... we're gonna be in good shape coming out of this."



Steph on the Warriors future. 😈 pic.twitter.com/molxoPs1lz — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 11, 2020

While many believe that the Golden State Warriors are not NBA title contenders anymore, Steph Curry is confident that he, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not done yet. He stated that he, Thompson and Green have "been here" since Day 1, and they will do everything that it is in their power to get back to the top. While it may look different with a 'new cast of characters', Steph Curry knows they will contribute to the team on a high level. He further added that the 'DNA' and chemistry the three of them share is going to help them, and they will "come out of this no matter how basketball looks". This year, the Warriors were the first NBA team to be eliminated from playoffs contention.

The Warriors experienced a fall from grace this season after appearing in the NBA Finals for five consecutive years. Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason and Klay Thomspon was recovering from his torn ACL when the NBA 2019-20 season began. Curry played four games before breaking his hand in October. He made his comeback in one game in March before the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Draymond Green also sat out multiple games due to injures, while players like Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala also departed. The Warriors' situation is also being compared to the Chicago Bulls, who won a three-peat after Jordan returned to the NBA following his short baseball stint. Like the Warriors, the Bulls also underwent a roster change while Jordan was retired, with only Scottie Pippen remaining. Recent reports have also stated the team is looking to acquire reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who might ask for a trade if the Milwaukee Bucks fail to win this season.

