Steph Curry Believes NBA Games Without Fans Could Make For Great Television

Just before the NBA season was suspended, the Golden State Warriors were scheduled to play the Brooklyn Nets without an audience at the Chase Center after an order from the city of San Francisco. However, the league announced their suspension a few hours later as Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Warriors star Steph Curry was recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he talked about the NBA return and playing games without fans.

Steph Curry on the NBA return while on Jimmy Kimmel's show

Steph Curry thinks NBA games without fans could be 'really appealing'

While talking to Jimmy Kimmel, Steph Curry said that if the games are played without an audience, fans might be able to watch the game without any crowd noise. The two-time NBA MVP noted that the games would be 'raw', referring to the trash talk and 'pure insanity' that they say on the court. He talked about the mics on their jerseys which will play like 'Inside Trax' and how having no fans might take it to a 'whole other level'. According to Steph Curry, everyone takes part in trash talk, which he thinks would interest fans as they can get 'real up close and personal' with what they do while playing on the court.

He even revealed that out of all the players on the team, Draymond Green would be bleeped the most. Curry called Green an expert trash talker 'who loves to talk'. Curry also played a tricky golf shot on the show, while talking about Michael Jordan, his time with the Warriors and The Last Dance. Curry had stated that he thought not allowing an all-access crew to follow the Warriors during their 2018-19 season.

NBA return

Sources: On the ever-elusive question -- What if a player tests positive upon return -- Adam Silver told players the NBA would hope for daily testing at that point and no stoppage of play, having the player(s) isolated in quarantine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

As of now, no official statement about the NBA return has been made. However, the league is reported to announce a decision soon and will mostly resume the season in a neutral place like Las Vegas or Orlando. NBA facilities have also been resumed again, though NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that multiple factors will be considered before finalizing the decision. Recent reports also add that NBA players like Steph Curry, Chris Paul, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo want the league to resume so a 2019-20 champion can be crowned.

