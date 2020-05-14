NBA Coronavirus Testing Remains Primary Concern For League Officials Ahead Of Restart

The coronavirus death count in the US has breached the 84,000 mark as of May 14 with more than 1.42 million infected. Despite the apparent risks, NBA league officials remain keen on a possible NBA return that could take place as early as June. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his team are reportedly drafting up a concrete contingency plan that will allow the 2019-20 NBA season to restart in the coming weeks. However, one key factor that Adam Silver will not compromise upon is the daily testing of league players in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

NBA venue

NBA return could be restricted to Las Vegas or Disneyland Orlando as per Adam Silver

If/when it is able for NBA to return, Adam Silver told players it’s safer in 1-to-2 locations — such as Disney World Orlando/Las Vegas — than flying around to cities and facilities, sources said. https://t.co/n33I0YKu19 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

NBA return

NBA coronavirus testing is the biggest concern for league officials

NBA fans were offered a ray of hope last week as Adam Silver gave the green light for teams to resume training while abiding by social distancing norms. As rumours of a potential NBA return continue to make headlines on a regular basis, there are reports of how the league will deal with the virus so as not to jeopardize the health of their players. The league is yet to implement a daily testing program for players if there are enough tests available for at-risk healthcare workers in the community. The Athletic reported that "For owners and executives, the belief is that a decision on whether or not to play out the season can't be delayed into July. Silver and the NBA want to make the most educated decision, and this timetable allows the league to push off a decision into mid-June, which would make it roughly three months from the league's suspension."

NBA franchise Orlando Magic earlier revealed that they have been authorised by health officials in Orange County to test players and staff. As per AP, Orlando County told Magic that it has more than enough testing resources for healthcare workers and asymptomatic individuals. Adam Silver explained that one of the options right now is playing games in a pair of neutral-site locations, rumoured to be Las Vegas and the Disney World complex in Florida. Last month, Adam Silver also said, "the underlying principle remains the health and well-being of NBA players and everyone involved."

NBA return

Adam Silver keen on NBA coronavirus testing

Sources: On the ever-elusive question -- What if a player tests positive upon return -- Adam Silver told players the NBA would hope for daily testing at that point and no stoppage of play, having the player(s) isolated in quarantine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

