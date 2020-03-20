Warriors Not Testing Asymptomatic Players Despite 76ers, Nuggets Confirming COVID-19 Cases

On Thursday (Friday IST), Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers announced that members from their organisations tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, many NBA teams have been getting tested and self-quarantining as a precaution against the virus. The Golden State Warriors, however, have refused to get their players checked if they are asymptomatic.

Warriors coronavirus testing: Warriors are not testing asymptomatic players

According to reports, the Warriors are only testing players with symptoms of respiratory illness. Though they played the Philadelphia 76ers a few days ago, the Warriors are choosing not to test asymptomatic players. While the situation is always changing, the Warriors have decided to stick with their decision.

Warriors coronavirus testing: Warriors shut down their organization as prevention against coronavirus

Warriors players/coaches still haven't been tested for COVID-19. Bob Myers: "I've been told by our doctors that we shouldn't be testing our asymptomatic people in California...We've been told there's not enough tests to do that." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2020

Warriors coronavirus testing: Warriors shut down as not enough tests are available for the team

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the issue, where he spoke about NBA players having the power to test while sick people are unable to access them. While teams like 76ers, OKC Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets have used their own resources to get tested, other teams have used public resources. The NBA has hence been heavily criticized by the media and fans alike, with people wanting everyone to be treated equally in wake of the unrelenting coronavirus outbreak.

Warriors coronavirus testing: Steve Kerr was worried Warriors star has coronavirus

Steph Curry missed the Warriors vs 76ers game before the NBA season was suspended. With illness listed as the reason, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed he was scared that Curry had contracted the virus. However, Curry was only diagnosed with seasonal flu. According to reports, Curry was probably the first NBA player to get tested for the virus.

Warriors coronavirus testing: Klay Thompson rehab will be extended during NBA suspension

As Klay Thompson has been recovering and practising in the facility, it will be difficult for the Warriors star to continue his rehab. Warriors GM Bob Myers stated that not practising is hard. Though Thompson could play alone or with one trainer, it was necessary for him to play with the team and others, said the Warriors GM. Myers even added that while people might have a weight room at home, they rarely build a basketball gym. Thompson, who was averaging at 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, has been sidelined for the entire NBA season.

NBA coronavirus: Nuggets statement

NBA coronavirus: 76ers statement

NBA coronavirus: What does asymptomatic mean?

According to a study conducted by Forbes, 17.9% of people with COVID-19 showed no symptoms. According to dictionary definitions, asymptomatic means the body shows no clear signs of the disease. Thus, even though a person might not show any symptoms, it is important to practice social distancing and take the required precautions.

NBA coronavirus update

Apart from the 76ers and Nuggets, the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics also confirmed players testing positive for COVID-19. While the Lakers players are still unidentified, Celtics' Marcus Smart confirmed his diagnosis via Twitter. The Lakers have two confirmed cases. As only 14 players were tested initially, the team might check other players this week.

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive, after which the NBA suspended all activities indefinitely. Donovan Mitchell and Pistons' Christian Wood tested positive a day later. As of now, there are ten confirmed NBA players with coronavirus, plus four unconfirmed cases from the Nuggets and 76ers.

