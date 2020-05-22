Steph Curry Gives Sneak Peek Into Family's Quarantine Life Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is stuck in quarantine just like rest of the players in the NBA. While the talks of an NBA return gathers pace, the Warriors star took to YouTube to share how the Steph Curry family has been moving about their days during the lockdown. The 32-year-old channelled his inner vlogger and uploaded a short video of himself, his wife, Ayesha Curry and his kids about how they were spending their days.

Titled, 'The Curry Family in Quarantine | Lock In with Stephen Curry', the vlog highlighted several key activities of the Steph Curry family throughout the day. In the video, Ayesha Curry hilariously tried to open a bottle of champagne with an inverted pan as the NBA star provided commentary in the front. Alongside Ayesha Curry, his kids Riley, Ryan and Canon also highlighted their mundane daily routines.

From the youngest child, Canon requiring an occasional diaper change to Steph Curry spending some karaoke time with his kids, the vlog had several interesting moments for Curry's 1.21 million subscribers on YouTube.

The Steph Curry Family ft Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry kids

The Steph Curry family has been a constant presence on social media during the quarantine. Both Steph and Ayesha Curry have shared posts on Instagram where they appeared to be bonding with the kids. Curry has also been busy playing golf in his home. The three-time NBA champion has a miniature golf course in his house which is used by him and his kids.

NBA return slated for mid-July

Meanwhile, latest reports indicate the 2019/20 NBA season could resume by mid-July. Multiple reports have confirmed that the NBA will issue guidelines by June 1, which will allow the teams to conduct practice sessions in their facilities. According to a timeline leaked, teams will begin practice from mid-June to resume the season a month later. Around 70 games will be played in the season between July and September. This means the start of the upcoming 2020/21 season will be postponed to Christmas 2020.

Was told this is the timeline for the NBA’s return:



Training Camp: June 20 - July 10

5 Regular Season Games: July 15-23

1st Round: July 25 - Aug 7

2nd Round: Aug 8 - Aug 21

Conference Finals: Aug 22 - Sep 5

Finals: Sep 7 - Sep 20



NBA Draft: Sep 25

Free Agency: Oct 1 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 21, 2020

As for Steph Curry, who made his return from injury before the NBA season was suspended in March, the Warriors star is expected to be fit when the season resumes. Warriors massively struggled this season with three of their key players missing - Kevin Durant left for the Nets and Klay Thompson and Steph Curry injured. With a dismal 15-50 (win-loss) record, Warriors are the worst team in the Western Conference this season. With Curry returning to full fitness, head coach Steve Kerr would be hoping for a strong finish to the season.

