Gareth Bale Slams Real Madrid Fans, Compares Self To NBA Star Steph Curry Playing Golf

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale's love for golf has been well-documented during his time in Madrid. One point of criticism was regarding Bale playing golf during his free time. In a recent interview with Erik Anders Lang, Gareth Bale discussed his golf hobby while pointing to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his love for the game of golf.

Gareth Bale calls out golf critics with Steph Curry golf example

During the interview, Bale stated that though one might not know, 'a lot of people have problems' with him playing golf. Bale added that he does not understand why everyone has a problem with him playing golf, but he has consulted doctors and they are 'fine with it'. Bale further explained that the media has a perception that playing golf is not 'good' for him, as he should be resting since it 'can cause injuries'. Gareth Bale then mentioned Steph Curry, stating that he has 'looked in America' and he knows the NBA star 'plays maybe on the morning of his game'.

Looking forward to watching the US Open this week. Pebble is an amazing course, as long as you drive it well. Cheering for all the #TeamTaylorMade guys this week, especially @djohnsonpga. #usopen pic.twitter.com/9ZEQ0MW09B — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 13, 2019

Bale further revealed that if he plays two days before a game, he is asked what he is doing. The Welsh winger said he likes going out to play thinking about the 18 holes ahead of him. He believes it helps him get away from football and anything negative and helps reset his mind. He shared that he feels fresh after playing, ready to play and concentrate as he feels 'better about football again'. Bale concluded by stating that people can have their own opinions, as long as they agree he has given his best and played as well as he could. The 'Wales. Golf. Madrid' banner he unfurled last year drew the ire of the Madrid faithful.

When speaking about Steph Curry, Bale was referring to Andre Iguodala's December 2019 appearance on Anders Lang's podcast, where he revealed that Curry once played 18 holes of golf in Phoenix before he played the Suns the same day and dropped 42 points. A day before, Curry and the Warriors had beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry had played two games and a game of golf in less than 30 hours. Iguodala revealed that no one except Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was aware that they played, and warned them they needed to play well. Curry scored 42 that night, and Iguodala stated that Kerr then told Curry he should play golf every day.

