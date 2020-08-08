Steph Curry Invites Warriors Superfan Chenle From NCT To Live Game After COVID-19 Crisis

Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry interacted with K-pop group NCT Dream's member Chenle on Twitter, who is a Warriors superfan and has never failed to express his love for the two-time NBA champion. Chenle, along with NCT members Johnny and Mark, filmed a short video where they try to help Chenle get ready to approach Steph Curry on social media. Almost a day after the video went live, Curry replied to Chenle's tweet on NCT's official Twitter account. Since NCTzens have been aware of the 19-year-old singer's love for the Warriors star, they flooded Curry's mentions, also calling him the GOAT.

Warriors star Steph Curry replies to Chenle's tweet about wanting to meet him

여러분 저 Marky and Johnny한테 영어 잘 배웠는데 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ 재미있었어요 ㅋㅋ 빨리 Stephen Curry 만나보고 싶네요 ASAPㅋㅋ 담에 또 봐요 ㅋ I’ll BRB ㅎ#NCT #CHENLE #JOHNNY #MARK#Help_JOHNNY_MARKY pic.twitter.com/Hp2yJsk0Kc — NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 6, 2020

Once the world gets back to normal, let’s make it happen! @warriors game? #CHENLE — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 7, 2020

Chenle has been a Warriors fan for years and has also posted about Steph Curry on his Weibo account, which is a site where idols interact with fans. Chenle, who debuted in 2016, tried to learn English slang so he could embark on his journey to try and get noticed by the two-time NBA MVP. There were supposed to be more videos, considering they only covered step one. The NCT Dream star tweeted in Korean about the video, saying "He wants to meet Stephen Curry ASAP".

Stephen Curry, you are the GOAT!🐐🐐🐐 — NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 6, 2020

However, the six-time NBA All-Star replied to Chenle right away. Curry replied by inviting the Chinese-born vocalist to a Warriors game after the COVID-19 crisis ends. When Curry congratulated the NBA for returning from July 30 (July 31 IST), the NCT Twitter account had replied by calling the 32-year-old star the greatest player of all time. Chenle's last extended playlist with his group released in April and are expected to announce their first full album soon.

NCT fans react to Steph Curry's reply to Chenle

you guys are the 🐐 — ↺ 黄是黄 (@huangisyellow) August 6, 2020

finally he get noticed by Stephen Curry 💚😂 — Ruth 🌻 (@flowersunroad) August 7, 2020

🐐👊🐐🐐 btw hmu asap ty — Joescelyn 𓍼²⁴ʰ𓍯 (@damnyoukwon) August 7, 2020

He got noticed yooooooo I’m so happy for him 🥺🥺💚 — Tyong~ ♡ (@jk15061) August 7, 2020

Curry's tweet to the NBA came before the league resumed their 2019-20 season after a four-month hiatus. The Warriors, who were at the bottom of the NBA table, were among eight teams not invited to travel to the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Curry has kept Warriors fans updated on social media, as he has been training at his home and the Warriors facility.

Curry broke his hand in October 2019, which sidelined him for the entire season after having played only four games. Curry, along with Klay Thompson, will return to the court during the 2020-21 season.

(Image source: NBA official site, NCT SM Town official Twitter)