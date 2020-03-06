Steph Curry Return Primed At Smooth Sailing As Warriors Star Splashes FIVE In A Row

“Look at all you jumping on the bandwagon”, a beaming Steve Kerr exclaimed ahead of the Steph Curry return at the Warriors vs Raptors game at the Chase Center. Warriors fans at the Chase Center will witness the much-awaited Steph Curry return after the three-time NBA champion missed 58 games in a row. If his pre-match routine ahead of Warriors vs Raptors live is anything to go by, Warriors fans were right to raise the roof at the Chase Center ahead of the Steph Curry return.

5 in a row for the logo ✅



💦 @StephenCurry30 is back in action tonight as the @warriors host the @Raptors 10:30pm/et @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/3nE1FLBPtZ — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020

Warriors vs Raptors live: Steph Curry return, Steph Curry shooting buoys Chase Center

After four months of an agonising wait, the Steph Curry return will finally go through as the Warriors' main man takes the court against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). Ahead of the Warriors vs Raptors game, Steph Curry was pictured shooting hoops from the Warriors logo at the Chase Center. With a number of fans in attendance, Steph Curry sank a total of five three-pointers in a row, lifting the fans ahead of the much-awaited Steph Curry return.

The Steph Curry surgery story broke out over four months ago at the end of October when the Warriors star sustained a fracture in his hand. After the Steph Curry surgery, Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave little indication on the timeline of the Steph Curry return. However, in recent weeks, the six-time NBA All-Star stepped up his rehabilitation just in time to take the court against one of the most formidable teams in the Eastern Conference this season - the Toronto Raptors.

Speaking ahead of the Warriors vs Raptors game, Steph Curry said, "I'm excited/ Coming into this year I was excited to compete and see what the season held in terms of our transition as an organization. There is, however, a caveat in the Steph Curry return story. The Warriors star will feature in the game against the Raptors on a minutes restriction to ease his way into action with little left for the Warriors to salvage from this season.

