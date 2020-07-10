Steph Curry Signs Autograph For Warriors Superfan Through The Fence Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Steph Curry was at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course for the American Century Championship when a Golden State Warriors fan asked for his autograph through the fence. The fan's story was shared on Twitter and Instagram, where fans commended Curry for being the only one to accept and sign an autograph. The fan, Ryan, also shared his story on his Instagram, which is dedicated to Steph Curry.

Also read | Steph Curry steps up to ridicule NFL's new 'Black national anthem' idea

Steph Curry autograph: Steph Curry signs fans autograph through a fence

Also read | Will Steph Curry quit basketball? Rumours rise after NBA star talks up golfing passion: NBA bubble, NBA restart, Warriors roster

As per the fan's Instagram post, he asked many people for autographs, but Curry was the only one who signed for him. He mentioned the American Century Championship, which did not let people in due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Ryan shared a photo of Steph Curry as well as the merchandise signed by the three-time NBA champion.

Also read | Steph Curry, Klay Thompson will be back at Warriors' training camp: NBA bubble, NBA restart, Warriors restart

Thanks for the shout out!! Such a fun day 😃 — Ryan Channels (@zoso56) July 10, 2020

Current and former athletes along with actors and other famous personalities gather at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course by Lake Tahoe every year for a celebrity golf tournament. Curry is a regular participant and will play with Dell Curry and Aaron Rodgers on Friday, July 10, 3:05 PM EST (Saturday, July 11, 12:35 AM IST). Before the tournament began, Curry was seen sparring with Canelo Alvarez at the venue.

The two-time NBA MVP played only five games this NBA season as he was sidelined due to a broken hand. Curry injured himself last October while playing the Phoenix Suns, and returned in March. He played one game before the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended due to the pandemic. As the Warriors were at the bottom of the NBA table, they were not selected to travel for the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida. While recent reports suggested a second NBA bubble for the eight teams that were excluded from the Orlando restart, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated that Curry and the Warriors roster will opt out of the option.

Also read | Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Warriors to opt-out of second NBA bubble: NBA restart, Warriors roster NBA bubble

Curry at the American Century Championship

(Image source: AP, Ryan Channels Twitter)