Will Steph Curry Quit Basketball? Rumours Rise After NBA Star Talks Up Golfing Passion

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has built a career in the NBA with his superior playmaking skills and ability to find the hoop from any distance. The three-time NBA champion is widely regarded as one of the best guards in the NBA. Although the 2019/20 season hasn't gone according to plan for Steph Curry or the Warriors, the most expensive NBA player currently still remains highly rated and his NBA return is awaited by most hardcore Warriors fans. While Curry works on his fitness, aiming to return whenever the NBA season resumes, the internet is flooding with queries if Steph Curry quit basketball, especially after he once again addressed his love for golf during the talk show with Jimmy Kimmel.

Did Steph Curry retire? Did Steph Curry quit basketball?

On Thursday, Stephen Curry appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from his home in San Francisco. The 32-year-old revealed he spent the quarantine period mostly playing miniature golf. Curry explained watching Michael Jordan's documentary inspired him to become a trick shot star at home while stuck in quarantine. Curry even shared footage of him trying to master the trick shot from his backyard.

Presumably, Stephen Curry still has a lot to offer in the NBA but watching the beloved Warriors star enjoying golf more than hooping, has fans worried. Hence, queries related to Steph Curry quitting basketball, have headlined since Thursday.

Did Steph Curry retire? Did Steph Curry quit basketball? Steph Curry golf passion

Stephen Curry has been quite vocal in the past about his love for golf and how he would like to make a career as a golf pro after his NBA career is over. The Steph Curry mini golf show, Holey Moley is another example of his dedication to make golf more attractive for the younger generation. For fans oblivious to the popular TV series on ABC, Holey Moley is basically a mini golf show with obstacles and hurdles, which tests one's agility and reaction, while also showcasing their prowess on a miniature golf set. Steph Curry serves as the executive producer of the show and also makes sporadic appearances to swing a club.

Apart from the TV series, Curry has been vocal about his passion for golf and his desire to grow the game after hanging up his boots. Last year, Steph Curry organised a Stephen Curry Charity Classic at the TPC Harding Park. The goal of the event was to raise $1 million for PGA Reach and was even attended by PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, Curry's former teammate Andre Iguodala and Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

“Basketball has been the best experience of my life in terms of (making) career out of it, with all the things we’ve been able to do on the court,” Curry said at the event. “But understanding how things I enjoy doing in life outside of basketball, growing the game of golf, there are a lot of different ways of going about that."

Steph Curry further outlined his plan on how he wanted to work with the 'underrepresented communities' and help them with access to the game and get them introduced to golf at an early age. "From there... this is a game for life. So, hopefully, my involvement in it will be for life,” he added.

Despite Curry's comments hinting that he might actually consider retiring from the NBA, an NBA return for the two-time All-Star is the most likely outcome. Earlier this week, Curry addressed his situation in the NBA and the Warriors' repeated struggles and claimed he along with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are not yet done. Curry further promised the trio will be making a comeback in good shape and with a new set of supporting cast, Warriors will be back among the best in no time.

"We know we're not done. Myself, Klay, Draymond... we're gonna be in good shape coming out of this."



Steph on the Warriors future. 😈 pic.twitter.com/molxoPs1lz — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 11, 2020

Did Steph Curry quit basketball? Importance of Curry for Steve Kerr and co.

Curry is expected to be fit when the NBA restarts after its short hiatus. Warriors, who are currently the worst side in the Western Conference, will be looking to Curry for inspiration to finish the season on a high. Next season, Curry's strike partner Klay Thompson is expected to be fully fit and with some key acquisitions, Warriors could once again be among the best teams in the Western Conference.

