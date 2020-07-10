Steph Curry Gives Golf Lessons To His Son Canon On The Beach: Watch

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's love for golf is well known. The 32-year-old shared snippets of him playing miniature golf in his home during the quarantine period. The three-time NBA champion has also repeatedly talked about his passion for golf and how he would like to take up a career as a golf pro after he retires from the NBA. While it might a while before we see Steph Curry turn into a golf pro, the Warriors star is certainly using his time with his family to pass on his love of golf to his children.

Steph Curry golf lessons with his son; Watch

Ayesha Curry, the wife of the Warriors star, shared a short clip to her Instagram handle where Steph Curry was seen introducing his son, Canon, to the game of golf. The adorable video shows Canon Curry trying to strike the ball with his small club, with his father closely monitoring his swing - well, sort of. With basketball brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Steph Curry was apparently looking to impart some of his golfing knowledge to his two-year-old son.

Steph Curry plays golf: From the beach to the greens

Meanwhile, Steph Curry will be making his eighth appearance the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament this weekend in Lake Tahoe. In the 2019 edition of the tournament, Curry finished seventh with a score of 50. However, this time around the Warriors star is the favourite to claim the top prize. The 32-year-old will be against the likes of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL analyst Tony Romo, Mark Mulder, Derek Lowe. John Smoltz, Case Keenum and others.

How much we putting on 30 to Win? pic.twitter.com/HwUflYH1II — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) July 9, 2020

Steph Curry fake boxing session with Canelo Alvarez; watch

Golf is not the only thing Steph Curry is indulging in these days. On Thursday, WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, who is also a participant in the celebrity golf tournament posted a video to his Instagram handle where he was seen conducting a fake sparring session with the Warriors star on the golf course.

(Image Credits: Ayesha Curry Instagram Handle)