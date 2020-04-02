Steph Curry’s Wife Had To Buy Him A Hoop Online So He Could Practice At Home

Steph Curry did not feature for the majority of the 2019-20 NBA season due to a broken hand. However, the former NBA MVP made a successful return from injury in the first week of March. As a result of injuries to core players in the squad, the Warriors were last in the Western Conference standings before the league was suspended in March. Here's what Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry have been doing during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the US.

Also Read | Steph Curry posts adorable video of his and Ayesha Curry's one-year-old son working out on Instagram

Steph Curry keeping himself busy during ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Steph Curry quarantine: GSW star among top USA sports stars donating signed items to COVID-19 relief fund

It could seem ridiculous for many that the second-highest earner in the NBA - Steph Curry - did not have a simple basketball hoop at his lavish $31 million home in San Francisco. The Warriors star had been stuck at home for more than two weeks and was not able to shoot hoops. However, wife Ayesha Curry went ahead and ordered him a Spalding hoop for their driveway. However, it took almost five hours for the three-time NBA champion to actually assemble the hoop and go ahead and shoot some three-pointers at home.

Also Read | Steph Curry quarantine: GSW star surprises USC students by showing up during their online class

Steph Curry interacts with Dr Fauci amid COVID-19 outbreak in the US

Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

Also Read | Steph Curry wonders 'When will sports return?' during interview with Dr. Fauci

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry pray for all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Also Read | Steph Curry settles 'Pineapple On Pizza' debate in Ayesha Curry's Instagram live video