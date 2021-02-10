Steph Curry's Circus Layup Reminds Coach Kerr Of Michael Jordan, Shouts Of MVP On Twitter

Steph Curry – out for most of the last season – returned to the court for the 2020-21 season. With Klay Thompson out for yet another season, Curry has been somewhat carrying the team on his back – stepping up his game to lead the Warriors to victory. While the team has lost 12 games this season, Curry's performance has been highlighted – some saying he is playing better than his 2016 MVP year.

Steph Curry layup vs Spurs compared to Michael Jordan's iconic layup

The Warriors won their Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) game against the San Antonio Spurs 114-91. Curry dropped 32 points in 32 minutes – making 4-of-10 of his three-pointers. The highlight, however, remained his circus layup during the first quarter. The four-time NBA champion looked like he was about to pass to the corner, only to flip it back, somehow making it in and leaving everyone speechless (much like Lonnie Walker's immediate reaction after the shot).

While Twitter erupted at the marvel they think Steph Curry is, head coach Steph Curry and teammate Draymond Green were among many who compared the shot to Michael Jordan's iconic layup from the early 90s. Kerr, who has won three championships with the Chicago Bulls and Jordan, agreed that the shot was Jordan-esque.

Kerr spoke about his former teammate liking to make that shot (drawing a fall and flipping it back), not knowing whether it would go in or not. The coach added that it was an incredible example of body control, touch and feel from Curry. Green echoed Kerr's thoughts, noting that while he did not know if Curry flipped it like Jordan, it was close.

Steph's circus layup reminded Kerr and Dray of Michael Jordan's similar play pic.twitter.com/b0Hmbv708z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 10, 2021

What are the Steph Curry MVP chances for the 2020-21 season?

For the past five games, Curry is averaging 37.4 points per game, shooting 57% from the field and 50% from the three-point line. Now while many do not consider the Warriors a title contender without Thompson, Curry might be having another MVP-worthy season. Twitter users have compared his stats to his unanimous MVP season (30.1 PPG), noting how the numbers are nearly identical.

I believe that Steph Curry is putting together his 2nd most impressive season of his career thus far (with the 1st being the unanimous MVP season of course)



To do what he is doing, with the defenses being thrown at him, without Klay, KD, Iguodala and other great vets, is crazy. — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 9, 2021

As per Kevin O'Connor from The Ringer, Curry is currently tied at the ninth place on the MVP ladder. Many argue that as his game has grown, Curry is currently playing better than his MVP seasons. Some even compared him to Nikola Jokic (the current MVP favourite), wondering why Curry – who is posting similar numbers – is not being considered.

NBA All-Star voting

As per the recently released voting results, Curry – along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant – has over two million fan votes. He leads the guard's table in the West, followed by Luka Doncic. Per reports, votes are expected to increase over the next few days.

NBA scores: Warriors vs Spurs highlights

"This is the best I've ever seen him, just from a confidence and strength standpoint, and that's saying something, obviously," Kerr added after the game while praising Curry. The two-time MVP, on the other hand, is glad to be playing again. "I worked my butt off over the offseason," Curry said, admitting that he feels strong and in rhythm.

The Warriors also snapped their five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall posted 15 points, while Andrew Wiggins posted 14. Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 17 points.

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)