NCT's Chenle Thanks Steph Curry For His Autograph, GSW Uniform In Video Message: WATCH

Last August, Steph Curry interacted with NCT Dream's Chenle on Twitter – inviting the K-pop group's second-youngest member to a Golden State Warriors game after the pandemic. The young vocalist has been known for his love for Steph Curry, and had released a YouTube video of attempting to get noticed by the three-time NBA champions. Now, as the 2020-21 season is underway, Chenle shared a video message on NCT's official account – thanking Curry and the Warriors for an autograph and the uniform.

Chenle Twitter message thanks Steph Curry for his autograph and Warriors uniform

"Thank you to the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry for the uniform and autograph," the 19-year-old vocalist says. "I absolutely appreciate your gift and I hope the best for the entire team". He asks them to continue being the greatest while hoping for everyone to stay safe. Due to COVID-19, fans still are not allowed into arenas, while multiple games have been postponed because of COVID and the league's health and safety protocols.

The NCT Dream member is also seen sporting the jersey sent by the Warriors. The uniform has been released for this season, and is a part of the league's current city edition jerseys. The Warriors initially played in Oakland, and paid homage to the place via the jersey.

여러분 저 Marky and Johnny한테 영어 잘 배웠는데 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ 재미있었어요 ㅋㅋ 빨리 Stephen Curry 만나보고 싶네요 ASAPㅋㅋ 담에 또 봐요 ㅋ I’ll BRB ㅎ#NCT #CHENLE #JOHNNY #MARK#Help_JOHNNY_MARKY pic.twitter.com/Hp2yJsk0Kc — NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 6, 2020

Stephen Curry, you are the GOAT!🐐🐐🐐 — NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 6, 2020

Chenle has been a Warriors fan for years and has also posted about Steph Curry on his Weibo account, which is a site where idols interact with fans. Chenle, who debuted in 2016, tried to learn English slang so he could embark on his journey to try and get noticed by the two-time NBA MVP in last year's video. There were supposed to be more videos, considering they only covered step one.

Once the world gets back to normal, let’s make it happen! @warriors game? #CHENLE — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 7, 2020

However, Curry replied to the very video on Twitter.

Chenle Warriors interaction: Fans react on Twitter

When Chenle wanted to get notice by Stpehen Curry and us czennies wanted to get notice by Chenle — Jeannessa (@Jeannessa22) February 8, 2021

OUR LIL CHENLE CURRY pic.twitter.com/Ngl5WENrar — han (@jaehaemark) February 8, 2021

This makes my heart happy for our boy pic.twitter.com/T0PmOJlS9p — ~🖤✨MultiCatBear✨🤍~ (@MultiCatBear) February 8, 2021

congratulations chenleee!! finally after two years you got the gift you deserve since so long! what a successful fan~ hoping Curry will forever inspire you to do better and best! — 준잉 🍰 (@lavieenoren) February 8, 2021

