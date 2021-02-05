Warriors' Steph Curry's Football Skills Are Just As Impressive: WATCH

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry never forgets to have a little fun while on the road. Arguably the best three-point shooter to ever play in the league, Curry has often demonstrated his football skills on camera. The Warriors — currently in Dallas —uploaded a video of Curry shooting a three-pointer at the American Airlines Center, but not before he showcases his just as impressive football skills.

Are Steph Curry basketball skills and football skills both impressive?

"Don't sleep on Stephen Curry's soccer skills," the Warriors write in their tweet, not forgetting to add the All-Star hashtag. Curry is seen waiting for the ball at the sideline, before bracing himself and kicking it across the court. He receives the ball with his back turned away, only to take another turn and make a corner three-pointer.

Fans react to Steph Curry football skills

Warriors a lock tonight💰 — Emmanuel Baraki 🇪🇷 (@__Hype___) February 4, 2021

Stephen Curry actually has five rings — Honest LeBron Fan (@ikesBro1) February 4, 2021

Haha that’s so true. This one time a guy picked up his ball and left the court because his never flat was kicked. He was maaddd 😂 — Drey (@so_wizard) February 4, 2021

Football skills* — I M A N 🎧 (@iam_worlanyo) February 4, 2021

This is also not the first time Curry has shown his football skills during practice. In 2017, Curry attended a Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge. The three-time NBA champion had made a penalty kick and had shared the video on social media himself. "I'm nice with the right foot though," Curry wrote, thanking Chelsea for having him.

I'm nice with the right foot though...thanks to @chelseafc for having me at Stamford Bridge today. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BtIZTmt5Xz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 17, 2017

In another 2018 practice session, Curry is seen playing football — this time with Steve Nash. In a similar fashion as the recent video, Curry plays a little football before making the basket. Back then, Nash worked as the Warriors' Part-Time Player Development Consultant.

Steph Curry stats

This season, Curry is scoring 28.2 points per game, shooting 41.3% from the three-point line. The 32-year-old has never shot below 40% from the three-point line (save for the 2019-20 season where he played only five games). He is also now the third player after Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach the 2,500 three-pointer mark.

Allen leads with 2,973, while Curry follows with 2,591. Curry also made the 2,500 in the milestone 702 games, faster than the other two players.

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Twitter)