Steph Curry's Ripped Body Photo Shared Online Before 2020-21 NBA Season Begins

With the 2019-20 NBA season now concluded, fans are eagerly awaiting the 2020-21 season. While 22 teams were at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, eight teams had been eliminated. This included the Golden State Warriors, who found themselves at the bottom of the NBA table last season. However, with a complete roster and the No.2 overall pick, the Warriors are expected to make a strong comeback.

Steph Curry ripped body photo shared online

In one of their recent Instagram posts, the NBA on top shared a photo of Steph Curry working out. "Looks like Steph Curry has been working overtime at the gym," they wrote. However, fans were quick to point out the Curry currently has braids and the photo might be edited. Some even joked that with a body like that, Curry might as well stop shooting and taking it to the rim body on body contact now onwards.

Steph Curry with braids

Steph Curry with the cornrows, Add that to the list of things we didn’t expect in 2020 pic.twitter.com/RtqTIp16wV — Texas 3-Step Podcast ðŸ¤ (@Texas3Step) August 21, 2020

During the 2020 NBA draft lottery, Steph Curry made an appearance with cornrows. Fans had reacted strongly to the cornrows, mentioning Curry's hairline, and how him in braids was the last thing they expected in 2020. He was also compared to a GTA V lead screen. However, Curry's braids have stuck and even featured when he modelled for the new Warriors City Edition jersey, which pays tribute to the team's Orlando and "We Believe" eras.

Curry injured himself last October and as a result, his broken hand sidelined him for most of the 2019-20 season. While the three-time NBA icon made a comeback in March, the season went on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Warriors, who were at the bottom of the table, were not invited to the Orlando bubble.

However, Curry has remained active on Instagram, constantly sharing updates. He started with COVID-19 awareness posts, while moving to support the Black Lives Matter movement and even sharing pictures with his family during quarantine and after. Curry also occasionally shared workout videos, some of which were a series of drills one could do to keep with basketball at home.

Along with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry has also spoken about the team making a comeback. Klay Thompson – who was out with an ACL tear – is also expected to return when the next season starts. Additionally, the Warriors No.2 pick in the NBA Draft scheduled on November 18 could also affect the team's season.

