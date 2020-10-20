Steph Curry Calls Out Haters Pointing Fingers At Ayesha Curry's New Blonde Look

This weekend, Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to share her new look with her fans and followers. The 31-year-old, who is married to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, is active on social media and constantly shares updates with her fans. "Mom goes blonde (temporarily)," Ayesha wrote in her caption, accompanied with a GIF of her and the Warriors star in their car. However, some followers did not seem to like Curry's new hair colour, making their opinions known in the comments section.

Steph Curry defends Ayesha Curry blonde hair colour after IG users leave negative comments

While many friends and fans left supportive comments, some wrote about her looking like a "white woman". "Girl I thought u were a white girl," one fan wrote, while some even compared her to actress Cameron Diaz. Many even went as far as to say they needed to look at Curry to recognize it was her in the video. Some also called out her style, stating that the look did not suit her. "White girl look during BLM movement," wrote one user.

However, the three-time NBA champion was quick to defend his wife. He left a long comment on Ayesha's post, calling out all the people who claimed they could not identify Ayesha due to her hair colour. "Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know," he wrote while assuring Ayesha that she looks beautiful no matter what she does. Sometime later, Ayesha uploaded a story with her blonde hair, writing that it is now growing on her.

As Curry's team was not invited to the NBA bubble in Orlando for the restart, the 32-year-old star has been home and away from the court for months. He broke his hand last October and came on for one game in March before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season. Without him – and Klay Thompson (ACL tear) – the Warriors were at the bottom of the Western Conference, which eliminated them from the restart. However, the Warriors are planning to make a strong comeback next season, especially after landing the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Both Curry and Ayesha have also been actively advocating social causes on their social media accounts. They started with COVID-19 awareness early this year, before supporting the Black Lives Matter movement sparked by George Floyd's killing on May 25. The couple also donated and organized meals for hundreds of children during the pandemic with their organization Eat. Learn. Play. As the presidential elections for the USA near, both personalities have been constantly encouraging fans to vote, while even campaigning for Joe Biden.

(Image credits: Ayesha Curry Instagram)