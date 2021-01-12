Steph Curry's Son Adorably Says "Euro-step" After Damion Lee Shoots One Vs Raptors: WATCH

The Golden State Warriors – even without Steph Curry having a big night – held up against the Toronto Raptors. While Andrew Wiggins scored team-high points, Damion Lee completed a career milestone of 1000 points – complete with a Euro-step. However, hours later, Ayesha Curry uploaded a video in which Canon Curry reacted to Lee's feat – something the fans seemed to love on social media.

Steph Curry son Canon reacts adorably to Damion Lee eurostep vs Raptors

In a recent video, Canon Curry is seen repeat the 'euro-step' after Ayesha Curry prompts him. He moves around in an adorable manner, repeating the word multiple times. "It’s been so dope getting to see Canon actually interested in watching his uncles and daddy hoop," Ayesha wrote in the caption, tagging Lee, Steph and Seth Curry.

Like father, like son ❤️ Canon even does the point at the end like Steph 😂



[via @ayeshacurry] pic.twitter.com/wOFAOR1ud6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 8, 2021

This video follows another video of Canon on her account, which featured him dribbling a yellow-coloured basketball. While he does not actually shoot the ball, Canon perfectly enacts his father – even pointing a finger like the three-time NBA champion. "Young Wolf trying to dribble like dada," she wrote, adding that she gives it three years before he has a routine down.

Fans react to Canon Curry on social media

Will break dad’s records, hope I’ll be there to see it. 🙂 — Christopher Victa (@Christo36385647) January 9, 2021

Oh my goodness- he does it, too! I’m wondering, what he think s of his dad playing on tv? ❤️this handsome boy. — Nanette Reyes-Lerma (@myfairgirlie) January 9, 2021

Absolutely adorable! Ayesha and Steph keep up the good work raising your beautiful children. Always be encouraged by God. — Sheryl Madison (@Denshe08) January 9, 2021

Look at Canon W. Jack Curry man, so inspirational https://t.co/9c3saS2a98 — S. (6-4, 62) (@LovingCurry) January 9, 2021

Warriors vs Raptors highlights

“We have enough talent, enough weapons to overcome a bad shooting performance," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr after the game, speaking of the team's hard-earned victory over the Toronto Raptors after a 13-of-46 three-point shooting night. Damion Lee came through with free-throws with 3.3 seconds remaining, securing their 106-105 victory. Curry only made one of his attempted threes, going 2-of-16 from the field.

Damion Lee with the euro-step to hit 1,000+ career points.👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/cLuAkxEOrx — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 11, 2021

Andrew Wiggins matched his career-high four blocks, scoring a team-high 17 points. Eric Paschall scored 15 points off the bench. Pascal Siakam had 25 points for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet added 21.

(Image credits: Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry Instagram)