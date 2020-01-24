Stephen Curry Opens Up On Past Desire To Play For Knicks And NOT Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has led the team to back-to-back NBA championships. Even though Curry has been sidelined since October 2019, he has openly supported the Warriors while recovering from his injury. However, the two-time NBA MVP revealed that he was hoping to join the New York Knicks and not the Warriors.

NBA 2019-20: Stephen Curry could have ended up playing for the New York Knicks

Steph Curry as a Knick?



That's what he imagined until the Warriors scooped him up with the 7th pick. pic.twitter.com/xAkbEM5Gq5 — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2020

While on the All the Smoke podcast, Stephen Curry shared that he wanted to be a Knick and was confident that the New York City team would pick him. During the 2008 NBA Draft, the Knicks had the 8th overall draft pick, and Curry was available after Minnesota Timberwolves picked the 5th and 6th ones respectively. The Warriors were next and ended up picking Curry. The Knicks ended up picking up Jordan Hill, who was traded before completing one season with them.

With the Warriors, Stephen Curry has won two NBA MVP awards and has been voted as an All-Star for six seasons. He led the Warriors to NBA Finals for five consecutive years. Curry and the Warriors won the NBA Finals in 2015, before Kevin Durant joined the team. The Knicks, on the other hand, have won only one of four playoffs series since then.

Stephen Curry return likely in March vs Washington Wizards

Steph Curry is targeting March 1 for his return, per @ThompsonScribe 💧



Warriors superstar has only played four games this year after breaking his hand in October. pic.twitter.com/oyaSgkQeyf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cannot wait to get back on the court

Steve Kerr on Steph and Klay getting restless: "They're definitely restless. I think they've been restless the whole season, but they've definitely benefitted from the break. ... But that can only last for so long." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 5, 2020

Klay Thompson, along with Stephen Curry, has also been sidelined for the NBA 2019-20 season. Curry injured himself on October 30 (October 31 IST) while playing against the Phoenix Suns. After his injury, the Warriors PR released a statement on Twitter, informing his fans that the two-time MVP had undergone successful surgery and would be re-evaluated in three months. Curry underwent another surgery and returned with the team during late December.

Thompson suffered from an ACL injury and is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Like Curry, Thompson has also been practising shooting while earing a head-to-toe Warriors uniform. During interviews, both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revealed that sitting out of games is difficult and they cannot wait to make their return.

