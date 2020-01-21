Stephen Curry Shakes His Head In Dismay As Damian Lillard Scores 61 Pts Vs Warriors

Damian Lillard made history as he topped his own franchise scoring high with 61 points as Portland Trail Blazers won 129-124 in overtime against the Golden State Warriors while also establishing a team-best with 11 3-pointers. The Warriors sure did what they had to stop the Trail Blazers guard, but that just proved to be not good enough against the player. Everyone watched on in awe and so did Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. All he could do was shake his head in dismay or perhaps, in envy of Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard as he went off. Stephen Curry currently remains sidelined with a broken hand and has never scored 60+ points. He has a career-high of 54.

Career-high ✔️

Franchise record in points ✔️

Francise record in 3-pointers ✔️

Most points scored in the NBA this season ✔️

Most points ever on #MLKDay ✔️@dame_lillard is SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/gdlSz6ASNP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 21, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Damian Lillard goes for career-high against the Golden State Warriors

After the huge win on Monday night, Damian Lillard stated that he guesses that if there is someone that is going to beat his record, that is going to be himself. Damian Lillard has set a career-high 61 points against the Golden State Warriors, breaking his previously set Portland Trail Blazers record which he had set earlier in the 2019-20 NBA regular season against the Brooklyn Nets. He broke the club record at the time. Dame's 61 points against the Golden State Warriors were the most in the NBA this season. This makes him the first player in NBA history with 60-plus points and 10-plus 3-pointers in a single game while making him the sixth player who holds multiple 60-point games.

Damian Lillard going 16-of-16 from the free throw line also tied the franchise record for most free throw makes without a miss... pic.twitter.com/Yp4WHyNhQm — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 21, 2020

