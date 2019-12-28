Steve Kerr Ignores Referee's Warning During Warriors Vs Rockets Game To Celebrate Win

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ignored a referee warning during the Rockets vs Warriors game on Christmas Day. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 116-104, bagging their third straight win. During an interview with ESPN, Kerr revealed that the referee wanted the players to not run on the floor. However, Kerr denied him saying that they are having a terrible season and are hence going to run on the floor. Steve Kerr also told the referee that he can call a technical if he needs to. The referee agreed with Kerr and the latter concluded that it was a good night.

Steve Kerr on the wild bench celebrations during win over the Rockets: “At one point the ref, he wanted me to tell our guys not to run on the floor. I said that’s not happening. We’ve had a lousy season. We’re gonna run on the floor. If you gotta call a T, call a T.” pic.twitter.com/UHo7SuTiiM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 26, 2019

NBA 2019-20: Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr ignores referee's warning

Warriors also continued celebrating their win in the locker room and called the atmosphere 'euphoric'. According to Kerr, it was the best game Warriors had played this season. It was also special that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were attending the game. Kerr also added that it was special because the team knows that it has gotten better and proved it more so with a win at home on Christmas Day. Steve Kerr believes that the Warriors deserve to be happy after such a morale-boosting win. The win against the Rockets is also special because they defeated them during the 2019 playoffs second round, 2018 and 2015 Western Conference Finals and the 2016 playoffs' first round.

Owing to off-season roster changes and being plagued with injuries, the Warriors have had a poor NBA 2019-20 season. Kevin Durant departed for the Brooklyn Nets and Thompson and Curry are sidelined due to long-term injuries. The Warriors are currently at a 9-24 win-loss record, which is still the worst in the Western Conference. Previously, they were at a league-worst before their last three wins. The Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-96 after the Rockets on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) and bagged their fourth straight win. However, up next is the biggest challenge for the Warriors perhaps as they will face Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks team on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA.

